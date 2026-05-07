Serotonin Centers Highlights 5-Day Live Training Program As Cornerstone Of Franchise Support And Performance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proven, Hands-On Training Model Drives Consistency, Team Confidence, and Client Outcomes Across National Footprint

ORLANDO, Fla., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serotonin Centers, a national leader in science-backed longevity, hormone optimization, and medical wellness, is highlighting its proprietary 5-Day Live Training Program as a foundational component of its franchise support system-one that continues to drive consistent performance, team readiness, and client outcomes across its growing national footprint.

The program is not a new initiative, but rather a core element of the company's operational playbook, delivered to every new location as part of its pre-opening process and reinforced through ongoing support and education.

“5-Day Live is built the way real learning actually happens,” said Bill Murray, Chief Learning Officer and VP of Franchise Operations at Serotonin Centers.“Three days of didactic mastery and intensive role-play, followed by two Confidence Days inside a live operating Center. By the end of the program, teams haven't just been taught the standard-they've performed it.”

Unlike traditional franchise training models that rely heavily on classroom instruction, Serotonin Centers' approach is intentionally structured in two phases:



Days 1–3: Didactic training, frameworks, scripts, and modality mastery reinforced through live role-play Days 4–5:“Confidence Days” inside a fully operational center, where team members execute their roles with real clients under direct coaching



This structure ensures that knowledge is not only transferred, but applied, validated, and retained-allowing teams to open with clarity, confidence, and operational discipline.

“We don't just teach people-we install a standard and then require that it be executed,” Murray added.“Knowledge without rehearsal is forgotten. Rehearsal without real-world application is fragile. This program closes both gaps.”

The 5-Day Live Training Program is delivered to every team member-including General Managers, Medical Practitioners, Aestheticians, and Client Care teams-within the first 30 days leading up to a center opening, ensuring alignment across all roles before doors open to the public.

Built for a More Sophisticated Consumer

As demand continues to rise for physician-led longevity services-including hormone replacement therapy (HRT), medical weight loss, peptide therapy, and advanced recovery technologies-Serotonin Centers has built its training model to meet the expectations of an increasingly informed and results-driven consumer.

“Today's consumer is more educated, more engaged, and expects real outcomes-not just treatments,” said Eric Casaburi, Founder and CEO of Serotonin Centers.“Our responsibility is to ensure every location delivers that experience consistently. The 5-Day Live program is how we protect the brand, support our franchisees, and deliver meaningful results for our members.”

Franchisee Validation and Real-World Impact

Franchise owners and operators consistently cite the program as a defining factor in both team performance and long-term success.

“What stood out most to me about the 5-Day Live experience was the level of passion behind the brand and the commitment to consistent support and ongoing education,” said Jennifer Creach, Regional Manager.“The experience was highly interactive, and you could see the 'aha' moments happening in real time. When the system is followed, success truly follows.”

Chris Rotondi, a franchise owner, emphasized the role the program plays in embedding both systems and culture.

“The five-day live event is a critical aspect of developing a team and ensuring the systems and culture of Serotonin are part of each center,” Rotondi said.“What stands out most are the moments when everything clicks for the team. They leave with clarity, confidence, and a clear understanding of how to run the play.”

For Dr. Shane Seroyer, a multi-unit franchise owner in North Texas, the program reinforces both clinical integrity and team cohesion.

“What stood out most was the cohesion it created across the team and the confidence it built through real-world application,” Seroyer said.“It reinforces that this is a comprehensive, medically driven model focused on treating the whole person-not just isolated symptoms-and delivering meaningful, life-changing results.”

A Scalable System for Consistent Performance

At its core, the 5-Day Live Training Program is designed to ensure that every Serotonin Centers location-regardless of market-delivers a consistent, high-quality experience rooted in clinical standards and operational precision.

“Every great Serotonin Center has the same DNA: clarity, consistency, and disciplined execution,” Murray said.“This program is how we transfer that DNA-first in the classroom, then on the floor, in real time.”

The program is further supported by ongoing education, digital learning systems, and in-market coaching, creating a continuous development environment that extends well beyond opening week.

A Differentiator in Franchise Support

As Serotonin Centers continues to expand nationally, its investment in training and operational support remains a key differentiator for prospective franchise partners.

“Franchisees aren't just investing in a concept-they're investing in a system and a support structure designed to help them succeed,” said Casaburi.“We've built this platform to ensure our partners are prepared, supported, and positioned for long-term growth.”

For more information about Serotonin Centers and franchise opportunities, visit .

About Serotonin Centers

Aptly named after the hormone that stabilizes feelings of well-being and happiness, Serotonin Centers provides a roadmap for optimizing healthspan and longevity. The national longevity and medical aesthetics franchise integrates licensed medical providers, advanced diagnostics, and personalized treatment plans within a concierge care model.

Serotonin Centers specializes in hormone optimization, medical weight management, peptide therapy, IV therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red light therapy, aesthetics, and cutting-edge longevity services designed to help members look, feel, and perform at their best.

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