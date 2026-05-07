Karnataka Launches App For Inclusive Employment And Skilling Of Pwds

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 7 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Skill Development and Medical Education Sharan Prakash R. Patil on Thursday launched the 'Adidvara' app, a first-of-its-kind inclusive employment and skilling platform developed with accessibility at its core.

The platform was launched at a ceremony held at Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru in association with the AssisTech Foundation (ATF).

The minister also announced that an exclusive job fair for persons with disabilities (PwDs) would be organised in August 2026 at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Speaking to mediapersons, Patil said:“Persons with disabilities are second to none. They are as talented as anyone else, and corporates must provide them equal opportunities and fair treatment during recruitment.”

The Adidvara platform connects PwDs with employment opportunities, internships, and skilling and upskilling programmes. It also enables employers to post inclusive job roles and access a diverse talent pool.

Its AI-powered job-candidate matching engine aligns skills, interests, and accessibility requirements with suitable roles, thereby supporting meaningful and outcome-oriented hiring.

At the event, Minister Patil also unveiled the official logo for the upcoming job fair, signalling the Karnataka government's commitment to building an inclusive workforce ecosystem in the state.

The Adidvara job fair, scheduled for August 2026, will be organised as a large-scale inclusive employment and skilling festival aimed at connecting job-ready PwDs with employers, training partners, and assistive technology start-ups.

The event will feature direct recruitment drives, career guidance sessions, skill pathway awareness programmes, and technology showcases.

Employers from sectors including information technology (IT), retail, manufacturing, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), hospitality, and services are expected to participate.

More than 3,000 job seekers with disabilities, representing all 21 notified disability categories, are expected to attend the event, which will offer opportunities for both direct recruitment and structured employer-candidate interactions.

Among the dignitaries present at the event were MLC Sudham Das and ATF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Prateek Madhav.