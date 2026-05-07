Chhattisgarh To Organise Mass Marriage Ceremonies For Over 2,300 Couples Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, May 7 (IANS) Chhattisgarh is set to organise mass marriage ceremonies simultaneously across all districts under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana on Friday.

This year's ceremonies will witness more than 2,300 couples from diverse religions and communities -- including Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, and particularly vulnerable tribal groups -- entering into wedlock according to their respective customs and traditions.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described the programme as a celebration of equality, dignity, and unity, emphasising that it was not merely about solemnising marriages but also about promoting social harmony and ensuring that welfare measures reach the most vulnerable sections of society.

The initiative has already earned global recognition.

On February 10, 2026, a record 6,412 couples were married during a state-level mass marriage ceremony held at Raipur's Science College Ground, an event that entered the Golden Book of World Records.

Of the total, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai personally blessed 1,316 couples, while others participated virtually from their respective districts.

Friday's ceremonies are expected to further strengthen Chhattisgarh's image as a state that blends tradition with progressive welfare measures, turning marriage into a symbol of social justice, equality, and collective pride.

Preparations for the ceremonies have been completed, with the administrative machinery making final arrangements across districts. The participation of people from a wide range of communities reflects Chhattisgarh's rich cultural diversity and the government's emphasis on inclusivity.

The Chief Minister said that while the marriage of daughters was once a source of anxiety for economically weaker families, the scheme had helped transform that anxiety into confidence and dignity.

The Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana, launched in 2006, provides financial assistance of Rs 35,000 to each newlywed couple along with essential household items and arrangements for the marriage ceremony.

The scheme is intended to benefit families living below the poverty line, with eligibility linked to ration cards issued under the Chief Minister Food Scheme. It also extends support to widows, orphans, and destitute women, ensuring that no eligible beneficiary is left behind.

The Department of Women and Child Development has made extensive arrangements across districts, including venue management, food, drinking water, health services, and security measures, to ensure a dignified and comfortable environment for couples and their families.