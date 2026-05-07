Advanced Manufacturing, AI, And Industry 4.0 Innovations Take Centre Stage On The Final Day Of Make It In The Emirates 2026

The final day highlighted transformative technologies and AI-powered solutions, from advanced robotics to 3D-printed vessels and next-generation air mobility systems.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: 2026 - The final day of Make it in the Emirates 2026, the UAE's flagship industrial platform, showcased the latest innovations across the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI), and Industry 4.0 sectors, highlighting the nation's advanced industrial capabilities and reaffirming its commitment to building a future-ready, world-class industrial ecosystem.

UAE companies and technology innovators presented a diverse range of pioneering technologies and AI-powered solutions across multiple sectors, including robotics, security, civil defence, urban management, maritime, and advanced air mobility.

The UAE's robotics manufacturer, Micropolis Robotics, demonstrated how AI is redefining urban management and security operations.

The company presented a line-up of advanced robotics and smart autonomous platforms developed for corporations and government entities, including the M01-P autonomous vehicle, which replicates the movement profile of a standard SUV, and the M02-P, engineered to navigate tight residential and commercial environments with precision.

Both platforms, developed for the Dubai Police, are remotely monitored and controlled directly from the Dubai Police Operations Centre, delivering continuous, unmanned community surveillance capabilities without compromising operational control.

MJ1, the boat-building division of Inoventive 3D, specialising in the design and manufacture of multi-purpose, custom-built boats, showcased its Vortex speedboat-a 3D-printed vessel capable of reaching 53 knots, printed in just seven days and fully fabricated within two months.

Built from fully recycled ocean-waste plastic with 40% glass material, MJ1's vessels offer clients complete design control, illustrating how 3D printing is not merely accelerating production but fundamentally reshaping it.

Multi Level Group (MLG), an Abu Dhabi-headquartered group operating across 14 sectors, including advanced air mobility (AAM), future technologies, manufacturing, and beyond, presented a diverse range of next-generation unmanned air vehicles (UAVs) built for a variety of missions, from passenger transport to law enforcement, emergency response, and cargo transport operations.

The showcase included the EHang EH216 Passenger AAV, the world's first type-certified unmanned electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle (eVTOL), alongside the Wings Falcon X25L, a compact hexacopter engineered for last-mile delivery of medical supplies and fresh daily goods.

These innovations reinforce the UAE's position as a global leader in advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0 technologies, as well as its commitment to fostering a sustainable, innovation-driven industrial sector capable of competing on a global stage.

Hosted by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC, and L'IMAD Holding Company, and organised by the ADNEC Group, a Modon company, Make it in the Emirates 2026 will run until 7 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

About Make it in the Emirates:

Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) is the UAE's annual national platform for driving industrial growth. Now in its fifth edition, MIITE convenes policymakers, industry leaders, global investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators to forge strategic partnerships, mobilise investment, and accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing and AI across priority sectors.

Since its inception, the platform has facilitated procurement and offtake agreements worth billions of dirhams. MIITE has driven AED 473Bn+ into the national economy through the In-Country Value (ICV) programme, while expanding access to international markets through the UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs).

Hosted by MoIAT and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the UAE Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC, MIITE supports the UAE's broader ambitions for economic diversification and industrial competitiveness under the“We the UAE 2031” and“UAE Centennial 2071” national visions.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT)

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of the United Arab Emirates shapes industrial policies, advances technology transformation, enhances the competitiveness of the national industrial sector, and develops the UAE's quality infrastructure. These efforts support the growth of a sustainable and advanced industrial economy, recognising industry as a cornerstone of the national economy and security, contributing to stability, continuity, and resilience in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Established in July 2020, the Ministry was created to empower the national industrial sector and accelerate industrial transformation across the UAE. MoIAT builds strategic partnerships and leads national initiatives that support the growth of future industries, strengthen economic resilience, and attract industrial investment.

The Ministry works to advance the objectives of the National Industry and Advanced Technology Strategy, strengthen supply chain resilience, support technology transformation and expand access to global markets. It focuses on accelerating the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across priority sectors, including food security, healthcare, defence, space, aerospace and digital economy.

MoIAT also enhances national In-Country Value (ICV), supports entrepreneurship, and empowers Emirati talent, contributing to the competitiveness of UAE-manufactured products in both local and international markets.

Through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates, the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, and the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), MoIAT connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs to offtake opportunities, financing solutions, and strategic partnerships that enable business growth, advance industrial self-sufficiency, and deliver tangible economic and social impact.

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations and stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's economy.

ADNEC Group's diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world's most iconic events across strategic industry sectors, including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group's Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences, which provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023, which provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group's tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi's sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group's diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate's creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.