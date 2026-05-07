Corona Hosts Millions For The World's Biggest Beach Concert, Todo Mundo No Rio, Headlined By Shakira

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At the iconic Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, 2 million attendees experienced what“This is Living” represents with one-of-a-kind experiences, Rio-inspired merchandise, limited edition Corona bottles and one unforgettable performance

TORONTO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, May 2, Corona, a Labatt Breweries of Canada brand, and fans from around the world came together at Copacabana beach for Todo Mundo no Rio, to experience the second year in the brand's multi-year partnership of the unforgettable cultural moment. 2 million fans answered Corona's call, transforming one of the world's most iconic beaches into an open-air celebration of music, nature and connection, completed by a performance from one of the world's biggest stars.

“There's something magical about watching the sun dip below the horizon, feeling the ocean breeze, and being fully present in a moment you know you'll carry with you for years to come. That's what we mean when we say, 'This is Living,'” said Clarissa Pantoja, Global Vice President of Corona.“Todo Mundo no Rio in Copacabana is about creating memories for fans who share this passion for the beach lifestyle and embrace real world connection. Hosting this remarkable experience in Copacabana, where consumers can feel the energy of Rio de Janeiro, was the most epic way to bring our brand ethos to life.”

Last year's event made history, earning the Guinness World Record for the largest beach concert ever headlined by a female artist. Building on that legacy, millions returned to the sand this year including international icons Bruna Marquezine, Zaira Nara, Mike Bahía and Bella Campos. Corona began the night in its backstage lounge, where the brand invited concertgoers of legal drinking age to enjoy special Corona inspired cocktails, customize exclusive merchandise and begin to feel the rhythm of Rio with a lineup of local and international DJs before they headed to the sand for the main event.

Beyond the concert itself, all of Rio got to experience a taste of“This is Living.” To celebrate the occasion, the brand released merchandise that reflects the beachside atmosphere of the city in stores across Rio as well as on Instagram for consumers who couldn't make the journey. For those traveling in for the show, the brand extended a hospitality program at renowned hotels in the city - including the famed over 100-years-old Copacabana Palace - complete with a poolside sunset happy hour before the show. Additionally, across the shore of Copacabana, attendees of legal drinking age could purchase limited edition Corona bottles, made entirely of aluminum, featuring the message“This is Living. This is Rio.”

As the brand born at the beach, Corona has long celebrated the world's most iconic shorelines - introducing its Beach 100 list as part of its 100-year anniversary last year. Featured on the list, Copacabana stands out as more than a destination, but a place to reconnect with the outdoors and what matters most. This year, Corona invited the world to experience this feeling firsthand, and on May 2, two million answered that call. While the sun has set on Todo Mundo no Rio 2026, Corona is already planning for the next year.

About Labatt Breweries of Canada

Labatt Breweries of Canada is one of Canada's most established businesses and its leading beverage company, with over 3,500 employees; an unmatched portfolio of more than 70 quality beers including Bud Light, Busch, Corona, Michelob Ultra and Modelo Especial, ready-to-drink products including Cutwater, Mike's Hard and NÜTRL, and non-alcoholic products including Budweiser Zero and Corona Cero; six key breweries; and four craft breweries from coast-to-coast. Our employees are the driving force behind our business – brewing the world's most loved beverages, building iconic brands and creating meaningful experiences for Canadians. Through 178 years of brewing excellence, we are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in our communities through a collective purpose of creating A Future with More Cheers.

*Corona is not sold by AB InBev in the United States.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

First brewed in 1925, Corona is a pioneer in the beer industry by being the first to use a transparent bottle showcasing its quality to the world. No Corona is complete without the lime. Naturally adding character, flavour and refreshment, the lime ritual is an integral part of delivering an experience that is truly unique to Corona. The brand is synonymous with the beach and celebrates time outdoors. It invites people to pause and reconnect with our essential nature. For more visit