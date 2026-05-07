ISL 2025-26: SC Delhi Look To Maintain Unbeaten Home Record Against Odisha FC

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) SC Delhi will hope to maintain their unbeaten home record when they face Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 in a clash between bottom dwellers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

The two teams are positioned closely in the lower half of the standings, with SC Delhi in 10th place with 10 points, while Odisha are just one place above the relegation spot with seven points from 10 matches.

Both sides have had a tough start; Delhi have failed to win eight of their ten games and are winless in their last three, though they remain unbeaten at home. Meanwhile, Odisha are on a six-match winless streak that includes four consecutive away defeats, having kept just one clean sheet all campaign.

SC Delhi will aim to build on their recent performances following a resilient 0-0 home draw against Punjab FC last Saturday, a result that kept their unbeaten home record intact with one win and three draws in four matches.

Despite remaining unbeaten at home in their four ISL matches this season (W1, D3), SC Delhi have struggled to close out games, with three of their last four home fixtures ending in draws. In their most recent outing, they absorbed significant attacking pressure, relying on a disciplined defensive display anchored by centre-back Rafael Ribeiro to secure a clean sheet.

However, missed golden opportunities from Matija Babovic, Joseph Sunny, and winger Sourav highlighted their ongoing struggles to find a cutting edge in the final third, preventing them from securing a positive result.

A much-needed victory would take them to 13 points, strengthening their position and boosting squad morale. For the hosts, top scorer Matija Babović, who has four goals to his name, alongside creative left winger Mohammed Aimen, who has registered two goals and a team-leading three assists, and centre-forward Joseph Sunny, who has contributed three goals and two assists, will be key players to watch in the attacking third.

Defensively, the Delhi side will continue to rely heavily on the heroics of goalkeeper Nora Fernandes, who currently ranks first in the entire league for saves per match (3.6), and Rafael Ribeiro, who proved instrumental in neutralising attacks in their last game.

Head coach Tomasz Tchórz underscored the fixture's significance, acknowledging the threat posed by their relegation-battling opponents while confirming the team will stick to their fluid three-at-the-back formation despite recent defensive injuries.

"Odisha are a very experienced team. They are led by their captain, Delgado, and I expect them to be very competitive. They have fewer points than us and are fighting to stay in the league, so they will be very strong for sure," he explained. "We started this season playing three at the back, and we will continue the same. The structure is very fluid, and we expect whoever steps into that defensive position will provide us with a strong performance."

Midfielder Isaac Vanmalsawma highlighted the positive dressing room mood and issued a rallying cry to the home supporters ahead of the final stretch. "The mood is good, and we are motivated as always. We give our 100 per cent in every training session, and for the last three matches, we can still fight for the top six," he noted. "It's always nice to play in front of our home fans. My message to them is to come in big numbers so that you are the 12th man. It will give immense motivation to the players to secure a good result."

Odisha FC, meanwhile, travel to New Delhi hoping to arrest a challenging run of form following a hard-fought 1-1 home draw against title-hopefuls Bengaluru FC on Monday. While they secured a much-needed point in that game by effectively blocking the visitors' chances, the Juggernauts couldn't break their own wait for a win under head coach T.G. Purushothaman.

However, they have endured a frustrating campaign overall, keeping just one clean sheet and failing to win nine of their ten fixtures. Currently on a six-match winless streak that includes four consecutive defeats on the road, they are desperate to break their barren run.

The visitors will be acutely aware of their limited margin for error at the bottom of the table. Languishing in 13th place with seven points from 10 matches (W1, D4, L5), putting them just above bottom-placed Mohammedan SC, Odisha FC can be dragged into a tense relegation battle if Mohammedan SC get some favourable results.

A vital away victory would propel them to 10 points, drawing them level with Delhi and providing a crucial lifeline to their season. Given their dreadful away form, even a draw would be considered a wonderful result in that context for the travelling fans.

Nevertheless, Odisha FC will look to forward Rahim Ali as their primary threat, relying on his all-around attacking prowess, leading the team with four goals and three assists to unlock the opposition. Defensively, Carlos Delgado and goalkeeper Anuj Kumar will be vital players to watch as they look to keep the hosts at bay.

Head coach T.G. Purushothaman reflected on the positive dressing room mood and the tactical challenge posed by the hosts' formidable home form. "Everything is going well at the moment. We are positive and ready to fight to achieve something for the club and the fans," he said. "It will be an excellent match. SC Delhi have played very well in their home matches and possess quality players. But there is something we can use to get a positive result. We are going to fight just as we did in the last match, with more effort in the final third."

Winger Isak Vanlalruatfela opened up about the mental toll of a difficult campaign but reinforced his motivation heading into the final stretch of the season. "This season we have faced many difficult challenges across the club, which can take a toll," he noted. "But we cannot just look back at the last 10 matches because they are gone now. We have three matches left, and I am focused on doing my best to score or assist."

Historically, Odisha FC have utterly dominated this fixture. The Kalinga Warriors boast a flawless recent record against the capital side, having not lost to SC Delhi in their last six meetings, claiming victory in all six of those encounters.