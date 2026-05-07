Belo Sun Mining Corp. Begins Trading On OTCQX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“Belo Sun” or the“Company”) (TSX: BSX; OTCQX: BSXGF) is pleased to announce that effective today, its common shares have qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”) in the United States under the ticker“”. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Exchange under the symbol“”.

Clovis Torres, Chief Executive Officer of Belo Sun commented:“Our move to OTCQX underscores Belo Sun's commitment to enhancing shareholder value by broadening our reach within the U.S. investment community. We believe this transition will provide U.S. investors with a more efficient, liquid platform to participate in our growth. As we advance the Volta Grande Gold Project in Brazil we will continue evolving our capital markets and growing our international shareholder base.”

Comprehensive market data and real-time price quotes can be found on . The OTCQX Market is the highest-level lowest-risk market for international companies operating in the United States and is restricted to companies with high financial standards, who practice fairness and transparency, and comply with applicable security laws.

About the Company

Belo Sun Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company with gold-focused properties in Brazil. Belo Sun's primary focus is advancing and expanding its 100% owned Volta Grande Gold Project in Pará State, Brazil. Belo Sun trades on the TSX under the symbol“BSX” and on the OTCQB under the symbol“BSXGF.” For more information about Belo Sun, please visit .



For inquiries, please contact Belo Sun Mining Corp, +1 888-516-4171 or ....

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the status of Company's existing permits; and the timeline and plans to bring the Volta Grande Project into production and future plans of the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.