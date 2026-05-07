Media Advisory - Photo/Video Op -- Visit Of Princess Margriet Of The Netherlands To Canadian Museum Of Nature Monday, May 11, 11 A.M.
|WHAT:
|Photo op of Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands at the Canadian Museum of Nature.
|WHEN:
|Monday, May 11, 11 a.m. to noon. (Media are requested to RSVP and to arrive 15 mins before). There will be photo opportunities as the couple arrive at the museum entrance, and then in the Arctic Gallery.
|WHO:
|HRH Princess Margriet; Professor Pieter van Vollenhoven; Dr. Danika Goosney, President and CEO, Canadian Museum of Nature
|WHERE:
|Canadian Museum of Nature, 240 McLeod St, Ottawa (at Metcalfe). Please park in the museum lot.
Media contacts/RSVP:
Dan Smythe
Head, Media Relations
Canadian Museum of Nature
613-698-9253 (cell); ...
Anna Rijk
Sr. Advisor, Public Diplomacy & Communications
Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Canada
613 809 7461 (cell); ...
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