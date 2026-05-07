Media Advisory - Photo/Video Op -- Visit Of Princess Margriet Of The Netherlands To Canadian Museum Of Nature Monday, May 11, 11 A.M.

The event is part of the couple's four-day visit to Ottawa during the Tulip Festival, which serves as a reaffirmation of the Netherlands' special relationship with Canada, where Princess Margriet was born in Ottawa during the Second World War.

The couple has a long-standing interest in the Arctic, and will receive a guided tour of the museum's Canada Goose Arctic Gallery, including the new exhibition Qikiqtait, in the Polar Knowledge Canada Northern Voices Gallery. A brief roundtable with museum researchers and Inuit representatives will follow the tour.

Link to the complete itinerary for the visit to Ottawa.