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Media Advisory - Photo/Video Op -- Visit Of Princess Margriet Of The Netherlands To Canadian Museum Of Nature Monday, May 11, 11 A.M.


2026-05-07 01:02:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to a photo/video op on Monday, May 11 as Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands visits the Canadian Museum of Nature, accompanied by her husband, Professor Pieter van Vollenhoven.

The event is part of the couple's four-day visit to Ottawa during the Tulip Festival, which serves as a reaffirmation of the Netherlands' special relationship with Canada, where Princess Margriet was born in Ottawa during the Second World War.

The couple has a long-standing interest in the Arctic, and will receive a guided tour of the museum's Canada Goose Arctic Gallery, including the new exhibition Qikiqtait, in the Polar Knowledge Canada Northern Voices Gallery. A brief roundtable with museum researchers and Inuit representatives will follow the tour.

Link to the complete itinerary for the visit to Ottawa.

WHAT: Photo op of Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands at the Canadian Museum of Nature.
WHEN: Monday, May 11, 11 a.m. to noon. (Media are requested to RSVP and to arrive 15 mins before). There will be photo opportunities as the couple arrive at the museum entrance, and then in the Arctic Gallery.
WHO: HRH Princess Margriet; Professor Pieter van Vollenhoven; Dr. Danika Goosney, President and CEO, Canadian Museum of Nature
WHERE: Canadian Museum of Nature, 240 McLeod St, Ottawa (at Metcalfe). Please park in the museum lot.


Media contacts/RSVP:

Dan Smythe
Head, Media Relations
Canadian Museum of Nature
613-698-9253 (cell); ...

Anna Rijk
Sr. Advisor, Public Diplomacy & Communications
Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Canada
613 809 7461 (cell); ...


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