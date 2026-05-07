IN THE ROOMS: A Memoir And Addiction-Recovery Guide Offers Honest, Insightful Path To Sobriety

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The latest recovery resource from Palmetto Publishing gives readers hope through a science-backed and deeply personal approach to healing from substance dependence

Charleston, SC, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the aftermath of cultural upheaval and global crisis, many find themselves seeking solace and escape - sometimes resulting in the formation (or strengthening) of bad habits and dependencies. A new resource for combatting substance addiction couldn't be more timely. A seasoned therapist releases her powerful new book In the Rooms as a candid, compassionate resource for those navigating the path toward sobriety. In the Rooms draws on nearly twenty-five years of professional experience treating mental health disorders and addiction to offer hope for those seeking recovery.

Mary Alexandra Cee has spent over two decades helping clients find freedom from substance dependency. Today, she's sharing her own journey of obtaining twenty-six years of sobriety. A licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Cee's new book weaves together personal memoir and psychological wisdom to give readers an unforgettable, transformative experience. Her writing is incisive, funny, and deeply compassionate, blending dark humor and nurturing empathy with a tone that is sure to resonate with many.

With a clear voice and a strong commitment to unveiling the latest research, In the Rooms promises that readers will walk away with a scientifically grounded understanding of addiction, as well as hope for themselves and their loved ones. Cee's writing empowers us to confront the causes of our suffering and to open a new chapter of life that moves beyond pain into confidence and purpose.

In a time where despair is everywhere, Cee hopes that her book will turn pain into possibility for those ready to explore life on the other side of addiction.

In the Rooms is available for purchase online at Amazon and. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms.

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TikTok: @maryalexandracee

Substack: @maryalexandraceemalmft

About the Author:

Mary Alexandra Cee, MA, LMFT, brings a wealth of experience to her book, In the Rooms. A practicing Marriage and Family Therapist for over two decades, she has specialized in trauma and addiction therapy and is passionate about helping those grappling with addiction find lasting freedom. Before her therapeutic career, she honed her storytelling skills in New York, interning at Rolling Stone, and in Los Angeles, writing for Buzz Magazine. She recently relocated from Nashville to Maine, where she maintains her practice as well as her California and Tennessee licenses. Her writing is informed by her deep understanding of addiction and recovery, which provides readers with meaningful insight and support. Her work is particularly beneficial for those grappling with alcohol dependency or seeking to improve their well-being.

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Mary Alexandra Cee, MA, LMFT

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In the Rooms

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing...