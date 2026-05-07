Update: Result Of AGM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 7 May 2026 Irish Continental Group plc Result of Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) At the AGM of Irish Continental Group plc held today, Thursday 7 May 2026, all resolutions proposed were passed on a poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 7 April 2026 and which is available on the Company's website . In addition, a procedural motion was put to the meeting to correct a typographical error in relation to Resolutions 6(a). The procedural motion was passed unanimously. The table below sets out the results of the poll on each resolution.

RESOLUTION For Against Total Votes Withheld Number % Number % Number Percent Issued Capital Number ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 1 To receive and consider the 2025 financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditor thereon and a review of the affairs of the Company (as an advisory resolution) 105,497,440 99.96% 40,580 0.04% 105,538,020 71.09% 32,710 2 To declare a final dividend of 10.95 cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2025 105,564,860 100.00% 0 0.00% 105,564,860 71.10% 5,870 3.a To re-appoint John B. McGuckian as a director 103,351,059 97.90% 2,213,801 2.10% 105,564,860 71.10% 5,870 3.b To re-appoint Eamonn Rothwell as a director 105,429,390 99.87% 135,470 0.13% 105,564,860 71.10% 5,870 3.c To re-appoint David Ledwidge as a director 105,509,019 99.95% 55,841 0.05% 105,564,860 71.10% 5,870 3.d To re-appoint Lesley Williams as a director 105,309,944 99.76% 254,916 0.24% 105,564,860 71.10% 5,870 3.e To re-appoint Daniel Clague as a director 103,550,634 98.09% 2,014,226 1.91% 105,564,860 71.10% 5,870 3.f To re-appoint Éimear Moloney as a director 105,308,944 99.76% 255,916 0.24% 105,564,860 71.10% 5,870 4 To authorise the directors to fix the auditors remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2026 105,472,816 99.92% 81,844 0.08% 105,554,660 71.10% 16,070 5 To receive and consider the Report of the Remuneration Committee for the year ended 31 December 2025

(as an advisory resolution) 82,401,012 78.06% 23,161,098 21.94% 105,562,110 71.10% 8,620 6 General authority to allot relevant securities 99,550,345 94.30% 6,014,515 5.70% 105,564,860 71.10% 5,870 7 To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in specified circumstances 104,627,295 99.11% 937,565 0.89% 105,564,860 71.10% 5,870 8 To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in additional specified circumstances 99,635,015 94.39% 5,919,645 5.61% 105,554,660 71.10% 16,070 9 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares 105,506,815 99.94% 63,835 0.06% 105,570,650 71.11% 80 10 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares by way of tender offer 100,524,135 95.24% 5,022,315 4.76% 105,546,450 71.09% 10,280 11 To authorise the Company to re-allot treasury shares 105,552,635 100.00% 2,025 0.00% 105,554,660 71.10% 16,070 12 Authority to convene certain general meetings on 14 days notice 100,507,469 95.21% 5,054,641 4.79% 105,562,110 71.10% 8,620

Resolutions 1 to 6 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 7 to 12 were proposed as special resolutions. Votes withheld are not a vote in law and are not considered in counting the total votes for and against.

While all resolutions were passed, the Board notes the voting result on the advisory resolution on the Report of the Remuneration Committee. As part of ongoing engagement with shareholders ahead of the AGM, the Board received feedback from some shareholders concerning certain aspects of executive director remuneration. The Board has a clear understanding of those shareholder views and expectations and will continue its programme of engagement with shareholders on this and other matters.

Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism. These will shortly be available for inspection at #/oamfiling, and at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Brian Holland

Company Secretary