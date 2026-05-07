IOC Lifts Restrictions On Belarusian Athletes

MENAFN - IANS) Bern, May 7 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recommended that all restrictions be lifted for Belarusian athletes competing in international events, the organisation said in a statement on Thursday.

The IOC Executive Board no longer recommends any conditions on Belarusian athletes, including teams, competing in events governed by International Federations and international sports event organisers. The lifted measures include the protective restrictions first introduced in February 2022 and later updated on March 28, 2023.

The IOC cited the need to navigate an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, including a rising number of conflicts, and to uphold its mission of preserving a values-based sporting platform that provides hope to the world, Xinhua news agency reported.

The decision aligns with the "Fit for the Future" process, an initiative launched by IOC president Kirsty Coventry in September 2025, which reaffirmed the fundamental right of athletes to access sport and compete free from political interference.

"The IOC reaffirms that athletes' participation in international competition should not be limited by the actions of their governments, including involvement in a war or conflict," the IOC said in a statement.

Since the 2023 recommendations were issued, athletes with Belarusian passports have competed as Individual Neutral Athletes (AINs) in numerous international events, including the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

The IOC noted that the qualification period for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and the Dolomiti Valtellina 2028 Winter Youth Olympic Games begins this summer.

Regarding Russia, the IOC said the situation remains different. The ROC is still suspended while the IOC Legal Affairs Commission continues its review, whereas the National Olympic Committee of Belarus is in good standing and complies with the Olympic Charter.

In a separate move, the IOC Executive Board said it had decided in September 2025 to propose lifting restrictions on youth athletes from both Russia and Belarus in international youth events, allowing them to compete under their national flags, anthems and team uniforms.

–IANS

ksk/dan