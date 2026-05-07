Seven Militants Surrender In Nagaland Arms Cache Recovered In Manipur

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima/Imphal, May 7 (IANS) In a significant boost to ongoing peace and security efforts in the Northeast, seven hardcore militants belonging to various insurgent outfits surrendered in Dimapur, Nagaland, on Thursday, while a massive cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in neighbouring Manipur during separate intelligence-based operations conducted by the Assam Rifles, officials said.

A defence spokesman said that the seven militants surrendered following sustained persuasion and coordinated outreach efforts by security forces aimed at encouraging misguided youth to abandon violence and return to the mainstream.

Arms and ammunition were also deposited during the surrender, reaffirming the collective commitment towards peace and stability in the region.

According to the spokesman, acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of cadres belonging to multiple factions in certain areas of Dimapur, Assam Rifles launched focused outreach initiatives and maintained close coordination with other security agencies to facilitate their surrender.

As a result of these persistent efforts, seven hardcore Anti-National Elements belonging to different groups surrendered at Dimapur Police Station on Thursday in the presence of Assam Rifles personnel and representatives of other security agencies.

During the surrender ceremony, the militants deposited a cache of arms and ammunition, including four.22 calibre pistols with ammunition, one 7.65 mm pistol with ammunition, one single-barrelled shotgun, one single-barrelled gun, and one carbine along with a magazine.

The spokesman said the successful surrender demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence-based operations, as well as the humane and persuasive approach adopted by the security forces in dealing with insurgent elements in the region.

He added that Assam Rifles, in close coordination with other security agencies, remains committed to maintaining peace, security, and stability across the Northeast and continues to encourage misguided youth to join the mainstream and contribute positively to society.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation in Manipur, Assam Rifles personnel recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the Maranmei Hill Range in Senapati district during an intelligence-based coordinated operation.

The defence spokesman said that the recovered cache included 15 weapons comprising an AK-47 rifle, an MP5 rifle, a.303 rifle, several.22 rifles, locally made bolt-action rifles, pistols, a shotgun, and ammunition of various calibres.

Officials said the recovered arms and ammunition have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and necessary legal action.