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Asian Boxing U15 & U17 C'ships: U-17 Indian Girls Confirm 12 Medals With Dominant Display In Tashkent

Asian Boxing U15 & U17 C'ships: U-17 Indian Girls Confirm 12 Medals With Dominant Display In Tashkent


2026-05-07 12:45:14
(MENAFN- IANS) Tashkent, May 7 (IANS) India's U-17 girls continued their dominant run at the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026, with 12 medals confirmed, underlining their strong presence at the continental stage in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Thursday.

Leading the charge, Rakhi (46 kg) delivered a composed performance to secure a 5:0 victory over Chinese Taipei, while Khushi (48kg) showcased her aggressive intent with a first-round RSC win against Korea. Mamta (52kg) added to the tally with a strong RSC win in Round 2 against Jordan.

Among other standout performances, Laxmi (54kg) registered a third-round RSC victory over Mongolia, while Navya (57kg) outclassed her Chinese opponent with a dominant 5:0 win. Ishika (60kg) continued the winning momentum, sealing an RSC win in Round 2 against Mongolia.

The Indian contingent witnessed a series of emphatic finishes in the later bouts as well. Harnoor (66kg) and Himanshi (70kg) both secured first-round RSC victories against Chinese Taipei, while Jyoti (75kg) advanced following a disqualification win against Turkmenistan. Gurseerat (80+kg) rounded off the wins with a solid 4:0 victory over Kazakhstan.

In the only setback of the day, Ovi (50kg) was involved in a closely contested bout but went down narrowly 2:3 against Uzbekistan.

In the boys' category, Narendra Kumar Nella (44–46kg) impressed with a commanding RSC win performance, adding to India's strong showing across divisions.

With 12 medals confirmed and a string of dominant performances marked by RSC victories, the Indian contingent continues to assert its depth and emerging talent at the Asian level.

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IANS

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