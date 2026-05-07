CM Sarma Reviews Preparations For PM Modi's Assam Visit, Swearing-In Ceremony

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 7 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited Khanapara in Guwahati to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Assam and the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Council of Ministers.

Officials said the Chief Minister inspected arrangements at the Veterinary Field in Khanapara, where the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held on May 12.

During the visit, Sarma reviewed security arrangements, seating plans, traffic management, stage construction, and other logistical preparations related to the high-profile event.

The ceremony is expected to witness the presence of several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Deputy Chief Ministers from different National Democratic Alliance-ruled states, along with senior government officials and party leaders.

Officials said elaborate security and administrative measures are being put in place in view of the Prime Minister's participation in the programme.

Senior civil, police, and district administration officials accompanied the Chief Minister during the inspection and briefed him on the progress of the preparations.

The state Bharatiya Janata Party president Dilip Saikia said the swearing-in ceremony of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government in Assam will be held on May 12 at Khanapara in Guwahati in the presence of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several senior National Democratic Alliance leaders.

Addressing reporters, Saikia said the oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara and is expected to witness the participation of more than one lakh people.

He said there is massive public enthusiasm across Guwahati and other parts of Assam regarding the formation of the new National Democratic Alliance government, adding that people are eagerly waiting for the swearing-in ceremony. A large number of supporters and citizens are expected to gather at Khanapara to witness the historic occasion.

According to him, PM Modi is likely to arrive at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati at around 10.15 a.m. on May 12 and will then proceed to the Narengi helipad before reaching the venue at Khanapara.

Saikia further stated that apart from the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, former Bharatiya Janata Party national president J. P. Nadda, several Union ministers, Chief Ministers, and Deputy Chief Ministers from National Democratic Alliance-ruled states, along with senior party leaders from across the country, are expected to attend the programme.

He said preparations for the event are being closely monitored by the party and the state government. Several ministers, senior Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries, and organisational leaders have been assigned responsibilities for overseeing arrangements and maintaining discipline during the programme.