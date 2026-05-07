Gujarat: Odisha CM Visits Statue Of Unity, Pays Floral Tribute To Sardar Patel

MENAFN - IANS) Ekta Nagar (Gujarat), May 7 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday visited the Statue of Unity during his official tour of Gujarat, paying floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the monument.

He also reviewed key tourism and development facilities at the site in Kevadia, also known as Ekta Nagar.

The Chief Minister described the visit as an experience marked by a sense of pride and gratitude as he moved through the integrated tourism complex developed around the statue.

He offered tributes at the base of the monument before visiting several attractions within the premises that have been developed as part of the broader tourism infrastructure.

Majhi visited Arogya Van, where he tasted khati bhindi's sharbat (sherbet) prepared by tribal women engaged with the facility and interacted with them about their work and livelihood activities.

He also toured the Miyawaki forest and the Vaman Tree Garden, both designed to promote ecological awareness and green development within the tourism zone.

Along with this, he witnessed the laser show organised at the complex and later participated in the Narmada Aarti, which he described as a spiritually enriching experience.

Speaking on the development of the site, Majhi said the Statue of Unity reflects both national integration and India's developmental progress.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Statue of Unity has emerged as a symbol of national pride. The monument dedicated to Sardar Patel reflects India's unity as well as its developmental vision,” he said.

Located in Gujarat's Narmada district, the Statue of Unity stands 182 metres tall and is recognised as the world's tallest statue.

Inaugurated in 2018, it has since developed into a major centre for tourism, drawing visitors to a range of cultural, ecological and recreational attractions built around the monument.

Majhi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat aimed at strengthening economic and institutional engagement between Odisha and the state.

His itinerary included meetings with industrial stakeholders and visits to key infrastructure hubs, including Ahmedabad, Mundra and Vadodara, alongside Kevadia.

Officials said the visit is intended to explore cooperation in sectors such as textiles, chemicals, petrochemicals, metals, pharmaceuticals and logistics, along with discussions on potential investment opportunities and industrial collaboration.