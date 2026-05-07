NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Inter-State Arms Smuggler In Patna Court

MENAFN - IANS) Patna/New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet in a Special NIA Court in Patna against an arms and ammunition smuggler in an inter-state illegal ammunition trafficking case with footprints spread across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, an official said on Thursday.

Parvez Alam is the ninth accused to be charged in the case RC-01/25/NIA/PAT, said the official in a statement.

Charges have been filed against him under various sections of the BNS and Arms Act before the NIA Special Court in Patna (Bihar). A total of 11 persons have so far been arrested in this case, and eight of them, who were charged in February this year, continue to be in judicial custody facing trial.

Parvez has had several arms cases registered against him since 2013, the NIA said.

He was taken on a production warrant in the instant case, involving a large syndicate engaged in the smuggling of prohibited bore ammunition.

The case was originally registered by the local police in Bihar in July last year with the arrest of four accused following the seizures and recoveries of large amounts of illicit ammunition, the NIA said.

After taking over the investigation in August 2025, the NIA found that the syndicate was being operated at three levels- major suppliers, linchpin middlemen and networked retailers.

Searches and investigations by the agency in the states of Haryana, U.P., and Bihar subsequently led to the arrest of key accused operating at each level, the NIA said.

In a separate case, the NIA on May 5 filed charges in a Special Court in Ahmedabad against three accused persons linked to the proscribed ISIS terrorist organisation in a Jihadi bioterrorism conspiracy aimed at carrying out mass poisoning of innocent people in public spaces.

The main accused, Hyderabad-based Syed Ahmed Mohiuddin, along with co-accused Azad and Mohammad Suhel, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, have been chargesheeted before the NIA special court at Ahmedabad (Gujarat) under relevant sections of UA (P) Act, BNS and Arms Act.

Working under the guidance of their respective IS-linked foreign-based handlers, the accused had operated in a coordinated manner to recruit vulnerable youth radicalised by the handlers to support Jihad and spread terror through illegal prohibited weapons and bioterrorism.

They had planned to use 'ricin' – a potent biological toxin occurring naturally in the seeds of castor oil and listed in Schedule I of the Chemical Weapons Convention – to carry out the nefarious agenda of IS.

The case was originally registered by ATS, Gujarat, following the arrest of Mohiuddin, an MBBS from China, after he was caught at a toll plaza carrying illegal weapons, a bottle containing 4 litres of castor oil and other incriminatory articles in his car in November 2025.