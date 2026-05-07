Frustration Behind AAP MP Sanjay Singh Linking Punjab Blasts To BJP: Virendra Sachdeva

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday condemned MP Sanjay Singh for linking the BJP's Mission Punjab with the bomb blasts that occurred there, calling it a result of the political frustration of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Sachdeva stated that in Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, whichever party Arvind Kejriwal supported was pushed to the political margins, and recently, the Aam Aadmi Party itself was wiped out in the Gujarat municipal elections.

He said that this has left the Kejriwal-led party completely frustrated.

The Delhi BJP President said that according to media reports, ED raids were conducted on Thursday at the premises of some brokers associated with builders linked to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Bhagwant Mann, during which bags allegedly filled with crores of rupees were seen being thrown into the air.

He said this points towards a network involving several officials, leaders, and builders in Punjab.

Sachdeva added that the people of Delhi and Punjab want Sanjay Singh, who linked the BJP's electoral Mission Punjab with bomb blasts, to also answer questions regarding the alleged throwing of crores of rupees into the air during the raids on close associates of Punjab Chief Minister Mann.

In a related development, Punjab sent a criminal defamation notice and also demanded an unconditional apology by Mann across all media platforms and social media for allegedly linking the party to recent blasts in the state.

Tarun Chugh, BJP National General Secretary, on Thursday served a legal notice to the Punjab Chief Minister, demanding withdrawal of his statement and a public apology within seven days.

The BJP leader took strong exception to Mann's "false, defamatory and inflammatory" allegations regarding the bomb blast incidents, accusing him of tarnishing the reputation and credibility of the political party.

The legal notice also carries a warning that if the Chief Minister fails to comply with the demands within a stipulated period of seven days, criminal prosecution for defamation should be initiated against him.

The controversy emerged on Wednesday after Punjab Chief Minister Mann launched his 'Shukrana Yatra' and alleged that the blasts were a part of the BJP's "preparation" for the upcoming Assembly election in the state.

The two explosions on Wednesday in Amritsar and Jalandhar. The state police pointed towards the involvement of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence ( ISI) in the incidents in which no one was hurt.