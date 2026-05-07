Modernisation Of Post Offices Reflects PM Modi's Vision Of Citizen-Centric Governance: Delhi CM

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday attended the inauguration of the redeveloped 'Jan Seva Connect' post office at Nehru Place along with Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister thanked the Union ministers and officials of the Department of Posts, saying it was a matter of pride for Delhi that the ambitious nationwide initiative to modernise and redevelop post offices had begun in the national capital.

She described the Centre's decision to renovate 25,000 post offices across the country as a reflection of far-sighted planning.

CM Rekha Gupta said post offices were once seen largely as centres for letters and parcel services, but under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, they have evolved into multi-purpose public service hubs.

She noted that citizens can now access banking facilities, savings schemes, Aadhaar-related services, passport services and several digital facilities at post offices, enabling people to avail multiple services under one roof.

The Chief Minister said the concept of 'Jan Seva Connect' embodies Prime Minister Modi Ji's vision of citizen-centric governance. Along with giving post offices a modern identity, significant efforts have also been made to improve the overall experience for citizens, she added.

The Chief Minister said the changes introduced in employee workspaces, seating arrangements, modern interiors and customer service standards were highly impressive.

She described post offices as an integral part of India's social and emotional fabric, adding that instead of allowing this vast network to fade away, the government had chosen to revive it through technology and new-age services, a move she called an example of visionary and sensitive leadership.

Expressing confidence in the initiative, the Chief Minister said redeveloped post offices would emerge as strong centres of modern facilities, digital services and reliable public outreach in the coming years.

She also assured full cooperation from the Delhi government in working with the Centre to ensure these services reach every household and benefit a larger number of citizens.