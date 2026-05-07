Bihar: Vaishali Police Crack Robbery Case, Arrest 3 Including Two Nepali Nationals

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 7 (IANS) The Vaishali Police in Bihar have claimed a major breakthrough in the sensational robbery case at the residence of a gold trader in Mahnar on the night of April 21.

Police have arrested three accused involved in the crime, including two Nepali nationals allegedly linked to an inter-state and cross-border criminal network.

One of the most significant developments in the case is the arrest of Jayaram Paswan, whom police described as a notorious dacoit from Nepal who allegedly played a key role in the robbery.

According to Vaishali Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikram Sihag, this is the first time Jayaram Paswan has been arrested despite allegedly being involved in criminal activities since 1998.

Police records show that 24 criminal cases are registered against Jayaram Paswan in Nepal and in several districts of Bihar, including Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Sheohar, and Darbhanga.

The other two accused have been identified as Bhola Sah, another Nepali national, and Rajiv Singh, a resident of Sheohar district. Police said 11 dacoity cases are registered against Bhola Sah, while Rajiv Singh is accused in two dacoity cases.

Police officials stated that the robbery was jointly carried out by criminals from Bihar and Nepal.

SP Vikram Sihag said the conspiracy behind the robbery was allegedly planned in Bettiah, where criminals from Bihar and Nepal had assembled during a wedding ceremony.

After detailed planning, the gang allegedly targeted the residence of the gold trader in Mahnar, carried out the robbery, and fled the spot.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) initially arrested Rajiv Singh from Sheohar district. During interrogation, information obtained from him helped police trace and arrest Jayaram Paswan and Bhola Sah.

Police said several serious criminal cases, including robbery, Arms Act violations, and bomb attack-related offences, are registered against the accused.

According to the SP, Jayaram Paswan had managed to evade arrest for nearly three decades by fleeing to Malaysia after committing crimes and returning after long intervals to continue criminal activities.

Police have recovered two stolen motorcycles from the possession of arrested accused Jayaram Paswan. However, the valuables looted during the robbery are yet to be recovered.

Police said Idris Nat, believed to be the alleged mastermind of the Bihar-based gang, remains absconding along with several other accused. Raids are currently underway to apprehend them.

Following the breakthrough, SP Vikram Sihag announced that police personnel associated with the Mahnar SDPO team, District Intelligence Unit (DIU), and SIT would be felicitated for their role in cracking the case.