Societe Generale: Capital Decrease By Cancellation Of Treasury Shares

Regulated Information

Paris, 7 May 2026

On 29 April 2026, the Board of Directors, upon authorization of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 22 May 2024, decided to reduce Societe Generale's share capital on 7 May 2026, by cancellation of 7,329,781* shares bought-back for cancellation purpose.

The share capital of Societe Generale now amounts to EUR 930,492,767.50, divided into 744 394 214 ordinary shares, with a nominal value of EUR 1.25 each.

Information regarding total amount of voting rights and shares will be updated and available in the section“Monthly reports on total amount of voting rights and shares”.

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ ...

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ ...

* In accordance with the legal requirement to cancel a maximum of 10% of share capital per 24 months period.

Societe Generale



Societe Generale is a top-tier European Bank with around 110,000 employees serving 27 million clients in 58 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for over 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.

The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:



French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.

Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG. Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.



Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

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