Over 1.7 Lakh Marriages Held Under Kanya Vivah Scheme Since Dec 2023: MP CM

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 7 (IANS) More than 1.70 lakh marriages have been solemnised under the Chief Minister Kanya Vivah/Nikah Scheme in Madhya Pradesh between December 2023 and April 2026, with financial assistance of nearly Rs 1,000 crore disbursed so far, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday.

Addressing a mass marriage ceremony virtually from his official residence, the Chief Minister said the scheme has significantly eased the financial burden on families, especially those from economically weaker sections.

“Marriage of children is the biggest responsibility for any parent, irrespective of their social status. Through mass marriage ceremonies, we are ensuring that no family is forced to take loans or fall into debt to perform this responsibility,” he said.

Yadav emphasised that the initiative reflects the complementary role of society and government in driving social change.

“Mass marriage ceremonies have emerged as one of the most effective forms of social service today. They promote dignity, reduce unnecessary expenditure, and foster a sense of collective responsibility,” he added.

Describing marriage as a sacred, lifelong bond in Sanatan tradition, the Chief Minister said such ceremonies reinforce social unity by bringing together families from diverse backgrounds.

“These events send a strong message against extravagance and ostentation, encouraging simplicity in social practices,” he remarked.

He urged affluent sections of society to adopt and promote mass marriages to curb excessive spending on weddings.

Revealing his personal commitment, Yadav said he had solemnised his own son's marriage through a mass ceremony.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of educating daughters, calling it a fundamental duty of parents alongside marriage.

The Kanya Vivah/Nikah Scheme provides financial aid to eligible families for the marriage of girls, with direct benefit transfer ensuring transparency.

The scheme covers communities across religions and aims to prevent debt traps caused by high wedding expenses.

Yadav said the scheme will continue to expand, with a focus on reaching remote and tribal areas to ensure no eligible family is left out.