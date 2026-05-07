Old Dominion University Becomes A Health Promoting University

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integrating Well-Being Across Campus to Enhance Learning, Research and Community Engagement

Norfolk, VA, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old Dominion University proudly announces it is becoming a Health Promoting University, an evolution that integrates well-being into all aspects of campus life, including teaching, research, policies, environments and daily experiences. This holistic approach reflects Old Dominion University's dedication to educating tomorrow's healthcare leaders, while conducting cutting-edge research and providing critical care through community outreach, alongside our medical partners.

"Our journey to reach this milestone was made possible due to partnership and perseverance," said Old Dominion University President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. "This is a defining shift as health is no longer simply what we do – it is who we are. We are integrating well-being into our operations, systems and spaces, thereby establishing a culture that is enduring and evolving through a collective impact model."

Home to the largest academic health sciences center in the Commonwealth of Virginia, Old Dominion University's journey has involved significant milestones, such as the 2024 integration of Eastern Virginia Medical School and the 2025 establishment of the Joan P. Brock Institute for Nutrition Science and Health. Now, in 2026, the University takes a step further in its expertise through a shared commitment to health promotion.

In partnership with the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM), the leading authority on lifestyle medicine education, Old Dominion University will further health promotion. ACLM will support education, clinical practice, research, community outreach and engagement at Old Dominion University.

"Our Health Promoting University agenda will be grounded in evidence, guided by national benchmarks for campus health and measured through shared indicators that hold us accountable to our community," President Hemphill added. "As a preeminent public research institution, we are uniquely positioned to pursue this worthwhile responsibility through the collective efforts of our students, faculty and staff strengthening a culture that prioritizes care, connection and meaningful impact."

A Health Promoting University Advisory Council has been appointed to advance this initiative. This council includes executive-level sponsorship from Executive Vice President for Health Sciences Alfred Abuhamad, MD; Vice President for Student and Campus Life Brandi Hephner LaBanc, Ed.D.; and Vice President for Talent Management and Culture September Sanderlin. They are joined by Drs. Anca Dobrian, Veleka Gatling and Bridget Weikel, as well as a Well-Being Collective Working Group that guides the creation of a shared agenda shaped by community-wide engagement and collective impact.

The commitment to becoming a Health Promoting University builds upon Old Dominion University's strong foundation. By fostering a culture where mental and physical health are supported, belonging and purpose are cultivated and connection and resilience are strengthened, Old Dominion University ensures that when students, faculty, staff and partners thrive, the entire community flourishes.

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ABOUT OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY

Old Dominion University (ODU), located in Norfolk, is Virginia's forward-focused public doctoral research university with more than 24,000 students. A top R1 research institution offering rigorous academics, Old Dominion University is recognized nationally for academic excellence, social mobility and access. Military friendly and home to an energetic residential community and robust initiatives that currently contribute $3.8 billion annually to Virginia's economy, Old Dominion University is a leader in the commonwealth. Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University, founded July 1, 2024, represents the most comprehensive health sciences center in the Commonwealth of Virginia. At the forefront of digital innovation, Old Dominion University partnered with Google in October 2025 to launch MonarchSphere powered by Google Cloud, a first-of-its-kind AI incubator for higher education.

CONTACT: Jonah Grinkewitz Old Dominion University 757-683-4296...