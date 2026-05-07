Felicia Sets A New Standard For The“Better-For-You” Pasta Market With Canadian Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEXTY Award-winning brand and Italy's #1 brand of healthy pasta announces massive 800+ coast-to-coast store retail expansion









NEXTY award winner Felicia Oat Penne. Recipe: Aglio, Olio e Peperoncino.

LONDON, Ontario, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 85% household penetration, Canada's appetite for pasta is strong, but better-for-you options have struggled to meet expectations on taste and texture. That disconnect has limited growth in the healthy pasta category. Felicia is changing that dynamic with a new generation of pasta that delivers on flavour and texture first, backed by clean organic ingredients and nutritional value.

Italy's #1 brand of healthy pasta is entering the Canadian market at scale with expanded distribution across major national retailers. The more meaningful development, however, is happening upstream: Felicia's production is underway in London, Ontario, where the local allergen and gluten-free facility is now serving as Felicia's primary North American manufacturing hub.

With a 55-million-dollar investment, the London, Ontario facility spans 65,000 square feet and is already staffed with 28 employees, with plans to grow to 40 by the end of 2026. The facility will be producing up to 15,000 tonnes annually across two lines for short and long-cut pasta, with built-in capacity for future expansion. This shift allows the brand to compete more directly in Canada's pasta aisle and respond quickly to the growing demand of“better-for-you” pasta.

“Canadians want healthier pasta, but most options miss on taste and texture, limiting repeat purchase. Felicia has proven it can grow the entire pasta category in its homeland of Italy, and we aim to repeat this winning model in Canada,” said Naila Bassin, Marketing Director for Felicia Canada.“By using a broad range of sustainable and naturally nutrient-dense ingredients, Felicia delivers a nutritious and joyful pasta experience without compromise,” added Bassin.

Building on strong industry recognition, Felicia Organic Oat Penne earned the prestigious 2026 NEXTY Award for Best Gluten-Free Product at Natural Products Expo West in California, amongst thousands of submissions. With three times more fibre than regular gluten-free pasta on the market, the brand pairs clear nutritional value with authentic Italian pasta-making expertise delivering on its promise as“the Italian you don't expect.”

Felicia operates through a fully integrated value chain, overseeing everything from ingredient sourcing and milling to pasta production. This end-to-end control allows Felicia to deliver better quality, better nutrition, and true Italian innovation to Canadian consumers. Felicia's product lineup includes seven SKUs, including oat, buckwheat, red lentil, chickpea, spirulina, and green cauliflower pastas.

“Canada is a strategic market for our next phase of growth,” said Carlo Stocco, Managing Director, North America, Andriani S.p.A.“With our London, Ontario facility, we can deliver consistent supply at scale while maintaining full control over quality. This allows us to bring a new standard of naturally gluten-free pasta to Canadian consumers, delivering the perfect balance of taste and texture for all families.”

Retail expansion includes Loblaw Companies Ltd. (including Fortinos, Provigo, Real Canadian Superstore, and Zehrs) in the natural products aisle, Costco, Metro Ontario, Save on Foods, Eataly, Healthy Planet, Nature's Emporium, Georgia Main, and Amazon.

About Felicia

Founded in Gravina in Puglia, Italy in 2009, Felicia is a better-for-you pasta brand on a mission to deliver healthy nutrition, great taste, and sustainability. A brand of Italian benefit corporation Andriani S.p.A., Felicia produces all-natural pastas made with just water and carefully selected flours sourced from its vertically integrated supply chain. Its portfolio spans organic and naturally gluten-free grains, legumes, and superfoods produced using circular economy principles to minimize environmental impact.

To learn more, visit or follow @felicia_northamerica on Instagram and @wearefelicia on TikTok.

Media Contact

Sierra LeBlanc

Account Manager, MAVERICK Public Relations

...

647-405-2196

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at