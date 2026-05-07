Suryakumar Yadav, Wife Devisha, Welcome Baby Girl

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Thursday, marking a joyous personal milestone. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, had celebrated their baby shower in March, in the presence of close friends and family members.

The development comes at a crucial stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign, with Suryakumar currently part of the Mumbai Indians squad as the five-time champions continue their push for a playoff spot.

The 35-year-old shared the news on Instagram, as he captioned,“With giggles, bows, and dreams to unfurl- we welcome our baby girl.”

Reports also suggested that the star batter did not travel with the Mumbai Indians squad to Raipur earlier this week in order to remain with his family ahead of the birth of the child.

Over the years, Devisha has been a constant source of support throughout Suryakumar's cricketing journey, from his early domestic cricket days to becoming one of India's premier T20 batters and eventually the captain of the national T20 side who led the team to a historic T20 World Cup title earlier this year.

The couple also enjoys immense popularity among fans on social media, with Devisha frequently accompanying Suryakumar during international tours and IPL assignments. The timing of the birth, however, has raised uncertainty over Suryakumar's availability for the Mumbai Indians' upcoming clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 10.

The Mumbai Indians are yet to make an official announcement regarding the batter's return to the squad ahead of the important fixture. Suryakumar had captained the Mumbai Indians in their previous match against the Lucknow Super Giants after regular skipper Hardik Pandya missed the game because of a back spasm.

Under his leadership, Mumbai registered an impressive chase of 229 runs, powered by strong performances from Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton.

With Hardik still recovering and Suryakumar currently away on family duty, pacer Jasprit Bumrah could emerge as a potential stand-in captain if required for their encounter against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.