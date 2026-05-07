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[Latest] Global On-The-Go Packaging Market Size/Share Worth USD 5.49 Billion By 2035 At A 7.28% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)


2026-05-07 10:32:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global On-the-Go Packaging Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 2.72 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.92 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 5.49 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.28% between 2026 and 2035. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Amcor Plc, Mondi Group, Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles, Graphic Packaging International LLC, Sonoco Products Company, Stora Enso, Tetra Pak, Impact Consumer Products Group, Sealed Air Corporation, WestRock Company, Winpak Ltd., SIG Group, Glenroy Inc and others.

Austin, TX, USA, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled On-the-Go Packaging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Single Use, Reusable), By Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Others), By Product Type (Bottles, Cans, Trays & Clamshells, Bags & Pouches, Cups, Boxes & Cartons, Others), By Application (Food Delivery Services, Quick Serving Restaurants), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035 in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global On-the-Go Packaging Market was valued at approximately USD 2.72 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.92 billion in 2026, with a projected value of around USD 5.49 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.28% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global On-the-Go Packaging Market @

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On-the-Go Packaging Market Revenue and Trends

The on-the-go packaging market is expected to grow on a decent note due to busy routines pushing people to opt for compact, go-easy packs. e-Commerce continues to expand, thereby bringing in meal kits and takeaways. Plus, food apps and grab-and-go spots are popping up everywhere.

Of late, shoppers have turned toward green choices – wraps that break down naturally matter more now. Laws tighten around waste, thereby nudging the brands to adapt faster. Pouches could be closed again and shown on shelves more often. Each tweak adds up, pulling the entire scene forward without slowing down.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the On-the-Go PackagingMarket?

Urban living translates to speedy daily routines. As such, people reach for meals they can carry on the go. This pushes packaging made for travel. Quick bites from takeout spots, apps that bring food to doors, and online shopping boost interest in containers that weigh little yet can hold more. Health-consciousness is increasing. Sealed wraps and one-time-use packs are preferred in the interest of global health concerns.

Push toward sustainability sparks more eco-conscious, recyclable packaging options. Backed by the World Health Organization, safer packaging standards are gaining ground-nudging makers toward planet-friendlier choices. Tech upgrades play a part as well. Smarter packaging systems and automated processes boost speed while lowering expenses.

(A free sample of the On-the-Go Packaging report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

  • The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.
  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.
  • Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026
  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated.
  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
  • Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the On-the-Go Packaging report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insights

By Type

As tossing feels better than cleaning, single-use packaging fits cities and apps alike. They fit big batches without fuss, which helps outlets run smooth each day. Though lately, wash-and-reuse options have started gaining traction. Pressure builds as laws tighten around trash that won't be rotting away naturally. Consumers now ask questions prior to accepting sealed plastic shells by default. Individuals are now seen choosing jars they can send back in place of the ones headed straight to landfills. Rules pushing waste reduction are nudging whole systems toward repeated use.

By Material

Plastic rules the portable packaging sector, as it can bend easily, lasts long, is lightweight, and is cost-effective – perfect for bottles, boxes, or wrap-style designs. The products inside also stay fresh due to a tight seal against moisture and air, which stretches while fitting fast factory lines without slowing them down. On the other hand, paper & paperboard may grow faster from 2026 to 2035 due to concerns about environmental hazards and tighter laws restricting plastics. As such, people now lean more toward fiber-made wraps. Now paper packaging works better; thanks to stronger materials and smarter coatings, it fits neatly into food and beverages' uses.

By Product Type

Bottles stay ahead due to their ease of carrying around, yet fit perfectly with drinks, sauces, and even lotions – sealed tight without spills, reopened again, and moved easily. Bags and pouches are expected to rule the roost during the forecast period as they are lightweight, require less raw material, are cost-effective, and could be shipped safely. Inside pantries or lunchboxes, these soft packs fit better, are easy to open, and work well for one-time meals. Bendable wraps are coming in, with eco-smart pouches that could be recycled.

By Application

Majority of grab-and-go eateries shape the way portable packages are made, as they always require large amounts of single-use materials applicable inside cafes, at counters, or through car windows. The lightweight, low-cost designs built for growth, i.e., cups, foil wrappers, molded trays, and boxes, are adding to the growth of quick service restaurants. On another note, food delivery services will grow quicker than others during 2026–2035, pushed by apps spreading wider, people choosing doorstep drops more often, and nearly everyone owning a smart device now.

Tougher needs like sealed lids, heat lockers, and spill guards spark fresh ideas here much faster than before. Cloud kitchens team up with food apps, pushing more orders through screens than storefronts. With meals just a tap away, what wraps those dishes matters way more now.

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Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the size of the On-the-Go Packaging market, and what is its expected growth rate?
  • What are the primary driving factors that push the On-the-Go Packaging market forward?
  • What are the On-the-Go Packaging Industry's top companies?
  • What are the different categories that the On-the-Go Packaging Market caters to?
  • What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?
  • In the value chain, what role do essential players play?
  • What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the On-the-Go Packaging market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

  • Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035
  • Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions
  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium On-the-Go Packaging Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid urbanization, which helps it lead in the on-the-go packaging market. As such, people are shifting toward buying more ready-to-eat items, particularly in economies like China and India. Factories in the area make cost-effective things. Plus, stores continue opening more branches. Frequency of online shopping is growing.

North America is likely to witness the fastest CAGR by 2035. Shoppers care more about green options now, pushing companies to change how they wrap goods. New technology in smart packages spreads rapidly thanks to enthusiastic buyers. The major burger spots and pizza joints use these new methods often. Good roads, planes, and trucks help move everything without delay. Rules are getting tightened around plastic junk, thereby forcing brands to adapt faster than before.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details
Market Size in 2026 USD 2.92 Billion
Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 5.49 Billion
Market Size in 2025 USD 2.72 Billion
CAGR Growth Rate 7.28% CAGR
Base Year 2025
Forecast Period 2026-2035
Key Segment By Type, Material, Product Type, Application and Region
Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America
Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

  • In July 2022, McDonald's and Costa Coffee entered into collaboration with Roadchef for co-funding a cup collection and recycling scheme a part of the National Cup Recycling Scheme for increasing takeaway cup recycling all across the U.K.

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  • 25% discount on your next purchase.
  • Service guarantees are available.
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List of the prominent players in the On-the-Go Packaging Market:

  • Amcor Plc
  • Mondi Group
  • Berry Global Inc.
  • Constantia Flexibles
  • Graphic Packaging International LLC
  • Sonoco Products Company
  • Stora Enso
  • Tetra Pak
  • Impact Consumer Products Group
  • Sealed Air Corporation
  • WestRock Company
  • Winpak Ltd.
  • SIG Group
  • Glenroy Inc.
  • Others

The On-the-Go Packaging Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

  • Single Use
  • Reusable

By Material

  • Plastic
  • Paper & Paperboard
  • Metal
  • Others

By Product Type

  • Bottles
  • Cans
  • Trays & Clamshells
  • Bags & Pouches
  • Cups
  • Boxes & Cartons
  • Others

By Application

  • Food Delivery Services
  • Quick Serving Restaurants

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global On-the-Go Packaging Market @

Regional Coverage:

North America

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Rest of North America

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Russia
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • New Zealand
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Egypt
  • Kuwait
  • South Africa
  • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America

This On-the-Go Packaging Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

  • Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
  • Who Are the Global Key Players in This On-the-Go Packaging Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?
  • What Was the Global Market Status of the On-the-Go Packaging Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the On-the-Go Packaging Market?
  • What Is the Current Market Status of the On-the-Go Packaging Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of On-the-Go Packaging Market by Considering Applications and Types?
  • What Are Projections of the Global On-the-Go Packaging Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?
  • What is a On-the-Go Packaging market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?
  • What is the economic impact on the On-the-Go Packaging industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
  • What Are the Market Dynamics of the On-the-Go Packaging Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
  • What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for On-the-Go Packaging Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global On-the-Go Packaging Market @

Reasons to Purchase On-the-Go Packaging Market Report

  • The On-the-Go Packaging Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.
  • On-the-Go Packaging The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.
  • This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.
  • On-the-Go Packaging Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.
  • The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.
  • Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.
  • Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.
  • On-the-Go Packaging Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

  • The study provides a thorough overview of the global On-the-Go Packaging market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.
  • Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

Buy this Premium On-the-Go Packaging Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @

What does the report include?

  • Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide On-the-Go Packaging market analysis.
  • The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the On-the-Go Packaging market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.
  • This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the On-the-Go Packaging market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.
  • The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

  • Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the On-the-Go Packaging market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the On-the-Go Packaging industry.
  • Managers in the On-the-Go Packaging sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide On-the-Go Packaging market.
  • Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in On-the-Go Packaging products' market trends.
  • Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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About Custom Market Insights:

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CMI is a one-stop solution for data collection and investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts advise clients on aspects such as strategies for future estimation, forecasting, opportunities to grow, and consumer surveys.

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