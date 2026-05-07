Gradguard Surpasses 700 College And University Partnerships As Demand For Student Financial Protection Grows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milestone underscores growing demand among institutions to protect students and families from the financial risks of college life.

PHOENIX, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GradGuard, the nation's largest provider of embedded student protection programs for college students and their families, announced today that it has surpassed 700 institutional partnerships. The milestone reflects the accelerating commitment by institutions across the country to safeguard the educational investments of the students and families they serve.

GradGuard's suite of student protection programs, including its widely adopted tuition insurance and college renters insurance solutions, are now embedded or offered through more than 700 institutions nationwide, from small private colleges to large public universities. Together, these partnerships help hundreds of thousands of students and their families access coverage that can protect their investment in higher education when the unexpected happens, such as a medical withdrawal, serious mental health condition, theft, or property damage.

"Reaching 700 school partnerships is a testament not to GradGuard, but to the institutions that are stepping up for their students and families," said John Fees, co-founder and CEO of GradGuard. "At a time when every dollar spent on higher education matters more than ever, these schools are choosing to provide an added layer of financial protection and security for the families they serve.”

The announcement comes as public confidence in the value of a college degree continues to fluctuate and the total cost of attendance, including tuition, housing, and living expenses, continues to rise, averaging $38,270 per student per year, according to the Education Data Initiative. Nearly half of adults (42%) expressed high confidence in higher education in 2025, up from about one-third (36%) in 2023 and 2024, according to a survey from Gallup and the Lumina Foundation. However, that number is still down from 57% a decade earlier. Institutions partnering with GradGuard are distinguishing themselves by proactively addressing the financial risks families face when sending a student to college.

Tuition insurance can help provide reimbursement for tuition, housing, and other academic fees up to 100% that are otherwise non-refundable when a student must withdraw for a covered reason, such as a covered serious illness, injury, mental health condition, or death of a tuition payer. College renters insurance can reimburse for the loss or damage of a student's personal property in on- or off-campus housing, a coverage gap that many families are unaware of until it's too late.

“Protecting families' investments isn't separate from the student experience; it's part of it,” Fees added.“By offering these programs, institutions show their commitment to educating and protecting students from the risks of college life.”

GradGuard commends its 700 institutional partners for prioritizing student-focused benefits that directly address the concerns of today's families. As students and parents evaluate college choices more carefully than ever, these institutions are demonstrating a clear commitment to helping students stay on track, even when challenges arise.

GradGuard's programs integrate seamlessly into existing enrollment workflows, allowing schools to offer protection without adding administrative burden.

About GradGuard

GradGuard

GradGuard's national technology platform embeds its innovative insurance protections within the enrollment processes of more than 700 institutions in the United States, helping schools increase college completion and reduce the cost of college by covering preventable financial losses.

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700 School Partners

CONTACT: Natalie Hubertus GradGuard 602-341-5947...