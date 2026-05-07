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SECURITY TODAY ANNOUNCES THE 2026 GOVERNMENT SECURITY AWARDS 'THE GOVIES' WINNERS
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Today, Security Today, the leading industry media brand for the global security marketplace, announced the winners of the 2026 Government Security Awards "The GOVIES,” recognizing organizations driving innovation across the security industry.
This year, 21 companies are being recognized for their innovative technologies and solutions that help shape the future of government security. Launched in 2009, The GOVIES honors outstanding government security products in a variety of categories.
“With evolving threats and rapid advances in technology, innovation has never been more important in the government security market,” said Security Today Publisher Ralph C. Jensen.“The GOVIES winners represent the companies and solutions pushing the industry forward and helping organizations strengthen safety, security and operational effectiveness.”
The 2026 Award Winners
Access Control Devices/Peripherals
HID Signo pivCLASS Readers and Mercury MP4502 Controller with Embedded Authentication from HID
Access Control Devices/Peripherals – Wireless
CyberKey Blue 4 from CyberLock, Inc.
AI-Powered Offensive Security Platform
RidgeBot from Ridge Security
AI-Powered Security Workforce Management Platform
HELIAUS Gov from Allied Universal
Artificial Intelligence
AI Smart Search from March Networks
Autonomous Perimeter Systems
LVT Mobile Security Unit from LVT (LiveView Technologies)
Big Data Analytics
Investigation capabilities in Genetec Security Center SaaS from Genetec, Inc.
Biometric Authentication/Identification
HID Facepod from HID
Cloud Solutions & Services
Konica Minolta's MarketPlace PKI Cloud Suite from Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
Counter-UAV/Drone
EnforceAir PLUS from D-Fend Solutions
Cyber Defense Solutions
Nucleus Security Platform from Nucleus Security
Cyber Threat Intelligence
Cyware Intelligence Suite w/ Agentic AI Fabric from Cyware
Data Sovereignty & Compliance Solutions
DispersiveFabricTM from Dispersive Holdings, Inc.
Emergency Communication Systems
Regroup Mass Notification System from Regroup Mass Notification
Intelligent Communications
Antaira LMP-3228G-4X24S-bt-T Industrial Wide Temperature 10G Layer 3 Managed Distribution Layer Switch, up to 100W per port PoE++ from Antaira Technologies
Intelligent Edge Devices
IDIS 12.5MP AI Fisheye (DC-Y8D11WRA) from IDIS
Locks & Locking Systems
Red Wireless Locksets from ProdataKey (PDK)
Monitoring Solutions
Velocity Central – Unified Security Monitoring from Hirsch
Network Security
DispersiveFabricTM from Dispersive Holdings, Inc.
Network Support Solutions
Antaira LMP-1604G-4XS-bt-T Industrial Wide Temperature 10G Layer 3 Managed Distribution Layer Switch, up to 100W per port PoE++ from Antaira Technologies
Perimeter Protection
Security Radar from i-PRO Americas
Security & Risk Intelligence
Nucleus Security Platform from Nucleus Security
User Authentication/Identification/Credentialing & Management
Konica Minolta's MarketPlace PKI Cloud Suite from Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
Video Analytics
Dynamic Audit Events from CyberLock, Inc.
Video Management Systems
BLAZE Hybrid AI Video Management System from Hanwha Vision
Video Surveillance Cameras – HD
NEXT Modular Camera System from Vicon Industries
Video Surveillance Cameras – IP
AI3 Counting Camera from March Networks
Video Surveillance Data Storage
Milestone XProtect Evidence Manager from Milestone Systems
Video Surveillance Hardware & Accessories
Antaira LMP-1204G-SFP-bt-24-T Industrial Wide Temperature Managed Access Layer Switch, up to 100W per port PoE++ with low-voltage power input range from Antaira Technologies
Information on the 2027 The GOVIES will be available on next year.
For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, Chief Marketing Officer, at mbastionell@1105media.
###
About Security Today
Security Today features news, insights, trends and product information in the security industry for security suppliers, end users and IT decision-makers. It is the only integrated magazine reaching the entire security market.
This year, 21 companies are being recognized for their innovative technologies and solutions that help shape the future of government security. Launched in 2009, The GOVIES honors outstanding government security products in a variety of categories.
“With evolving threats and rapid advances in technology, innovation has never been more important in the government security market,” said Security Today Publisher Ralph C. Jensen.“The GOVIES winners represent the companies and solutions pushing the industry forward and helping organizations strengthen safety, security and operational effectiveness.”
The 2026 Award Winners
Access Control Devices/Peripherals
HID Signo pivCLASS Readers and Mercury MP4502 Controller with Embedded Authentication from HID
Access Control Devices/Peripherals – Wireless
CyberKey Blue 4 from CyberLock, Inc.
AI-Powered Offensive Security Platform
RidgeBot from Ridge Security
AI-Powered Security Workforce Management Platform
HELIAUS Gov from Allied Universal
Artificial Intelligence
AI Smart Search from March Networks
Autonomous Perimeter Systems
LVT Mobile Security Unit from LVT (LiveView Technologies)
Big Data Analytics
Investigation capabilities in Genetec Security Center SaaS from Genetec, Inc.
Biometric Authentication/Identification
HID Facepod from HID
Cloud Solutions & Services
Konica Minolta's MarketPlace PKI Cloud Suite from Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
Counter-UAV/Drone
EnforceAir PLUS from D-Fend Solutions
Cyber Defense Solutions
Nucleus Security Platform from Nucleus Security
Cyber Threat Intelligence
Cyware Intelligence Suite w/ Agentic AI Fabric from Cyware
Data Sovereignty & Compliance Solutions
DispersiveFabricTM from Dispersive Holdings, Inc.
Emergency Communication Systems
Regroup Mass Notification System from Regroup Mass Notification
Intelligent Communications
Antaira LMP-3228G-4X24S-bt-T Industrial Wide Temperature 10G Layer 3 Managed Distribution Layer Switch, up to 100W per port PoE++ from Antaira Technologies
Intelligent Edge Devices
IDIS 12.5MP AI Fisheye (DC-Y8D11WRA) from IDIS
Locks & Locking Systems
Red Wireless Locksets from ProdataKey (PDK)
Monitoring Solutions
Velocity Central – Unified Security Monitoring from Hirsch
Network Security
DispersiveFabricTM from Dispersive Holdings, Inc.
Network Support Solutions
Antaira LMP-1604G-4XS-bt-T Industrial Wide Temperature 10G Layer 3 Managed Distribution Layer Switch, up to 100W per port PoE++ from Antaira Technologies
Perimeter Protection
Security Radar from i-PRO Americas
Security & Risk Intelligence
Nucleus Security Platform from Nucleus Security
User Authentication/Identification/Credentialing & Management
Konica Minolta's MarketPlace PKI Cloud Suite from Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
Video Analytics
Dynamic Audit Events from CyberLock, Inc.
Video Management Systems
BLAZE Hybrid AI Video Management System from Hanwha Vision
Video Surveillance Cameras – HD
NEXT Modular Camera System from Vicon Industries
Video Surveillance Cameras – IP
AI3 Counting Camera from March Networks
Video Surveillance Data Storage
Milestone XProtect Evidence Manager from Milestone Systems
Video Surveillance Hardware & Accessories
Antaira LMP-1204G-SFP-bt-24-T Industrial Wide Temperature Managed Access Layer Switch, up to 100W per port PoE++ with low-voltage power input range from Antaira Technologies
Information on the 2027 The GOVIES will be available on next year.
For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, Chief Marketing Officer, at mbastionell@1105media.
###
About Security Today
Security Today features news, insights, trends and product information in the security industry for security suppliers, end users and IT decision-makers. It is the only integrated magazine reaching the entire security market.
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