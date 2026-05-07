K'taka: Giraffe Shivani Dies At Bannerghatta Biological Park After Intestinal Illness

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 7 (IANS) A giraffe named Shivani died at the Bannerghatta Biological Park on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Thursday after suffering from a medical condition identified as caecal torsion, officials said.

Shivani, a female giraffe aged three years and ten months, had reportedly stopped consuming food for the past three days. A team of veterinarians had been treating the animal during this period, but the giraffe did not respond to treatment.

Officials said the animal died at around 11 a.m. on Thursday despite continued medical efforts.

The giraffe had been brought to the Bannerghatta Biological Park from the Mysuru Zoo in 2024.

According to preliminary post-mortem findings, the animal died due to caecal torsion, a condition involving twisting of a part of the intestine.

Officials added that samples of the giraffe's internal organs have been collected and sent to the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals Laboratory for further examination.

Recent wild animal deaths at Bannerghatta Biological Park have included three tiger cubs in July 2025, a young zebra, and several leopards, raising concerns about animal safety, disease, and management practices. Multiple deaths from infections and suspected negligence have prompted inquiries into the care of animals in captivity.

In July 2025, three newborn tiger cubs died at Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park after being abandoned by their mother. The incident had drawn public attention and criticism, coming shortly after a pregnant zebra reportedly died due to staff negligence at the same facility. Wildlife activists blame negligence, but zoo officials say veterinarians and staff did everything possible.

A three-year-old zebra died due to "capture myopathy" following an accident, leading to a probe in June 2025. A male leopard died from lung failure in November 2025. Previously, seven leopard cubs died from the feline panleukopenia virus in September 2023. Over 15 deer died within two days due to bacterial infection, following a herd relocation in 2023.

Bannerghatta Biological Park, also known as the Bannerghatta Zoo, is a zoological garden located in Bengaluru. It was initially a small zoo and picnic area within Bannerghatta National Park, established in 1974. The bifurcation of the Biological Park and the National Park took place in 2002. The Bannerghatta Biological Park covers a total area of 731.88 hectares and includes a zoo, safari park, butterfly park, and rescue centre.