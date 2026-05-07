IPL 2026: Kuldeep Is A Match-Winner, Important To Have Him Playing Continually, Says Miller

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Veteran Delhi Capitals batter David Miller on Thursday backed under-fire wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav to come good in the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, describing him as a 'match-winner' whose presence in the playing eleven remains vital for the team despite a recent dip in form.

Kuldeep's form has emerged as a major concern for DC this season, with the left‐arm wrist spinner conceding at 10.4 runs per over, picking only seven wickets, and going wicketless in five of his nine outings.

Kuldeep's economy rate has dipped sharply against right‐hand batters. While he picked nine right-handed batters' wickets at 6.7 runs per over in IPL 2025, this season he has taken six wickets at 11.1 runs per over from 21.1 overs. His overall economy of 10.4 is the highest in any IPL season, surpassing his previous worst economy rate of 8.7 in 2019 and 2024.

He has conceded at less than 10 runs per over in only two matches (against LSG and RCB), while in seven games he has gone above that mark. In wins, he has eight wickets at 6.9 runs per over, but in losses, he has just two wickets at 10.7 runs per over.

“With someone like Kuldeep, I've always played against him, and don't like facing him. But now I'm with him in the same team and squad, and he adds so much to the team; he's a great character, and for me it's important to have those kinds of guys continually playing, because he is a match-winner, so take the good with the bad.

"There's been one or two games where he hasn't bowled the best that he could have bowled, but that's the same for everyone - you're not always going to be on. But he prepares really well, he's always up for the game and the battle, and he's really skilful, so bowled means if it was me playing every game,” said Miller in the pre-match press conference, ahead of DC's must-win clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday evening.

Addressing DC's poor fielding record this season - the side has the league's lowest catch efficiency with 64.6 percent and have shelled 17 chances so far, Miller insisted that the team has been putting in the work to improve this aspect of the game.

“No, there's been no conversation around that. I think we, as Delhi, have really trained really hard in the fielding department - we've put in the hard yards, as a team and individuals. For me, I love fielding, I don't bowl obviously as you all know, but for me, fielding is an attitude - it's about really making sure that you want the ball to come to you.

“You want to make a difference in the field, whether it's a diving catch, or an easy catch, or a run-out opportunity, always wanting to be in the game, and then generally you get into better positions. So I think maybe that could be something - I mean, it's difficult to pinpoint exactly, because everyone's different and everyone fields in different positions, and it could be lights, it could be whatever, I don't know.

“So I just think at the end of the day, like with our batting, bowling and fielding departments, we've just got to make sure that we're really on for the next four games, and whatever's happened in the last ten games, we take good with that, but the next four games are huge.”

Reflecting on the evolution of T20 batting, Miller noted that while "fearless" players have always existed, the modern youngster is taking the mindset to an unprecedented level.“Let me start with the transformation of the game - obviously, you're seeing the youngsters coming through nowadays and playing a fearless brand. I always feel like, for a number of years now, there's been fearless batters, but nowadays, particularly, guys are coming in really early and looking to dominate from ball one, and it's wonderful to see the skills that the batters possess.

Regarding his own approach in a rapidly changing landscape of T20 batting, Miller believes sticking to his core strengths is the key.“In terms of scooping and playing straight and all these funky shots, I think it becomes very individual as to what your strengths are and what you prefer to do.

“Some guys like to be funky and change the position of the fielders through certain shots, and I suppose then conditions come into play, whether you can play it or can't play it, all these things, it's very in the air, so it's just about making those decisions along the way.

“But most certainly with where the game is going, the mindset and mentality around batsmen nowadays has definitely gone to another level. Someone like me - it's just about making sure that my skills and what my strengths are is to keep them really, really strong and back what has worked for a long time, trust myself in that process, and although there's a lot of things going around with where the game is moving, believing that what I have is still very much adding to the team,” he explained.

He further lauded his South African compatriot, Tristan Stubbs, for his mentality and versatile stroke-play.“Great to have someone like Stubbo on the team as well - so enthusiastic and passionate about the game, and hugely competitive as an individual. Even if you're just throwing the ball around in the pool, he wants to beat you at that.

“So it's great to have that kind of Tigers hunting mentality, and with him, he's still got so much to offer. He's so young, he's played for a long time already, but I think he's 25 or 26, and the sky's the limit with him, and he's already shown a lot of consistency, and he's got the grit to bat long periods of time in Test cricket.

“Then in T20 cricket, he's got all the shots - the laps, reverses, straight down the ground, and the power. So he's got everything, it's just about, like everyone, trying to be more consistent, really, but he's done phenomenally well, so it's good,” Miller concluded.