Validic Inform Named“Best Iot Healthcare Platform” In 2026 Medtech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Landmark 10th Annual Awards Program Recognizes the Most Innovative Digital Health and Medical Technology Solutions Worldwide

LAS VEGAS, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Validic, the enterprise standard for personal health data, today announced that Validic Inform has been selected as winner of the“Best IoT Healthcare Platform” award in the 10th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market. This is the seventh consecutive year Validic has been recognized by this awards program.

Validic Inform is the world's largest health IoT platform, connecting data from over 700 devices and health apps to leading health systems, health plans, life sciences, and wellness organizations. With a single API, organizations gain access to the entire device ecosystem; no per-device builds, no redundant integrations. Inform powers meaningful outcomes across the full care continuum, enabling earlier intervention, more personalized care plans, and stronger patient engagement.

Validic is also expanding access to its platform for the next generation of builders. Developers, healthcare innovators, and AI agents can now self-sign up through Validic's new developer dashboard to immediately access the API and start building. This marks a significant step forward in Validic's commitment to open innovation, lowering the barrier to entry for anyone looking to harness personal health data in powerful new ways. As healthcare enters the agentic era, where AI systems autonomously surface insights and act on them, Validic is purpose-built to serve as the trusted health data foundation that agents and applications can rely on.

The recognition reflects Validic's continued investment in making personal health data more accessible, actionable, and interoperable across the healthcare ecosystem. From large health systems running enterprise-scale remote monitoring programs to individual developers building the next breakthrough health application, Validic provides the infrastructure that makes it possible, securely, compliantly, and at scale.

“Health data should work for everyone-patients, providers, developers, and the intelligent systems increasingly working on their behalf,” said Drew Schiller, CEO of Validic.“With our new developer dashboard and self-sign-up, we've opened the platform to a new generation of builders, developers, health innovators, and AI coding agents creating the next wave of health applications. In an agentic world, AI systems need trusted, real-time, structured health data to act meaningfully. Validic is the foundation to power personalized interventions.”

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program has spent a decade recognizing the companies driving meaningful progress and improving patient care across the global health and medical technology industry. The program spans a wide range of categories including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices and beyond, honoring the innovations reshaping how care is delivered worldwide.

This year's program drew a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 20 countries, reflecting the growing global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry.

“The sheer number of digital health devices and apps is growing rapidly, and the health data they generate has the potential to transform patient outcomes. However, accessing that data traditionally requires engineering teams to build and manage dozens of individual integrations. Validic solves this with a single API that connects organizations to the entire device ecosystem, eliminating the complexity and letting teams focus on building what matters,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough.“Validic solves this challenge by providing a one-to-many connection to digital health technologies. One integration gives you access to blood pressure, glucose, heart rate, weight, temperature, and more. We're thrilled to award Validic Inform with 'Best IoT Healthcare Platform.'”

About Validic

Validic is a leader in remote patient monitoring and personal health data, powering personalized care at scale. The company's platform provides access to the world's largest device ecosystem through a single API, connecting data from more than 700 clinical and consumer devices directly into healthcare workflows and applications. Validic works with many of the nation's largest health systems, supporting remote monitoring programs for hundreds of thousands of patients. Learn more at validic.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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