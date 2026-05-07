Post-Marketing Pharmacovigilance And Medical Information Market Analysis Report 2026: $11.89 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-Marketing Pharmacovigilance and Medical Information Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The post-marketing pharmacovigilance and medical information market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $6.9 billion in 2025 to $7.71 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. This surge in market size highlights key factors such as the integration of AI and ML algorithms in signal detection, the adoption of longitudinal patient data analysis, and an increase in digital app-based reporting systems.

Forecasts suggest continuing momentum, with the market estimated to reach $11.89 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.4%. Key drivers include the expansion of disease registry-linked monitoring, investments in real-time pharmacovigilance technologies, and the increasing adoption of electronic health record (EHR) mining. Trends like real-time adverse drug reaction (ADR) monitoring systems are gaining traction, emphasizing the need for risk population-based reporting and the integration of digital platforms in pharmacovigilance processes.

The critical role of post-marketing pharmacovigilance becomes evident with the rising incidence of adverse drug reactions, particularly among the aging population managing multiple chronic conditions. A January 2023 report by Navikenz highlighted that ADRs in the US account for between 200,000-400,000 deaths annually, with over 2.7 million cases leading to hospital admissions. This amplifies the importance of post-marketing surveillance in enhancing drug safety and efficacy.

Leading companies like PubHive Ltd. and Ergomed plc are advancing AI-driven pharmacovigilance workflows to improve safety monitoring and compliance. PubHive Ltd. has introduced centralized Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) management systems that consolidate essential safety data, automate literature scans, and streamline reporting. Meanwhile, Ergomed's acquisition of Panacea Pharma Projects Limited enhances its PrimeVigilance unit, expanding capabilities in the pharmacovigilance sector.

Major industry players include Accenture plc, Sanofi S.A., Capgemini SE, and Merck & Co., Inc., among others, who are shaping the competitive landscape. Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Spanning over various services, the market includes spontaneous reporting, cohort event monitoring, and EHR mining, aiming to enhance drug safety through effective adverse event reporting and management. The comprehensive post-marketing pharmacovigilance and medical information market report offers insights into market size, regional shares, competitive dynamics, and evolving trends, pivotal for navigating the industry landscape effectively.

Entities engaged in this market earn revenues through services like adverse event management, signal detection, drug safety databases, and regulatory compliance support, with consumption values representing revenue generation within specified geographies.

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