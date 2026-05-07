Post-Marketing Pharmacovigilance And Medical Information Market Analysis Report 2026: $11.89 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$7.71 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$11.89 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Global Post-Marketing Pharmacovigilance and Medical Information Market Trends and Strategies
- Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine Increasing Adoption of Electronic Health Record (EHR) Mining Rising Use of Real-Time Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Monitoring Systems Growth in Risk Population-Based and Therapeutic Class-Based Reporting Expansion of Cohort Event Monitoring for New Drug Users Integration of Digital and Mobile Platforms for Pharmacovigilance Reporting
Companies Featured
- Accenture plc Sanofi S.A. Capgemini SE Merck & Co. Inc. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation IQVIA Holdings Inc. HCL Technologies Limited ICON plc Syneos Health Inc. Genpact Limited Parexel International Corporation Avalere Health LLC Quanticate Limited Inizio Consulting LLC
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Post-Marketing Pharmacovigilance and Medical Information Market
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