Bruno Vision Care's Deseyne® Wins 2026 Medtech Breakthrough Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Landmark 10th Annual Awards Program Recognizes the Most Innovative Digital Health and Medical Technology Solutions Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that Bruno Vision Care LLC, a leader in eye care innovation, has been selected as winner of the“Best New Technology Solution - Ophthalmology” award in the 10th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Bruno Vision Care's Deseyne® daily disposable soft contact lens for presbyopia with Extended Depth of Focus (EDOF) features a unique, spherical, single vision design with a hyper-refractive central feature that redistributes light to provide continuous focus across near, intermediate, and distance vision without adding multifocal complexity. The first FDA-cleared lens of its kind represents a new class of contact lens modality for adult patients with presbyopia.

The lens is made from vifilcon C and includes the biomimetic natural polymers hyaluronic acid and tamarind seed polysaccharide, which support the tear film, comfort, and wearability by providing hydration stability and consistent visual quality.

"Presbyopia can significantly affect daily quality of life. This promising Extended Depth of Focus (EDOF) contact lens innovation has the potential to advance vision care and improve patient outcomes," said Melissa Barnett, OD, FAAO, FSLS, FBCLA.

In a randomized, double-masked study at three U.S. sites, the lens demonstrated a statistically significant increase in depth of focus of +0.78 diopters compared with the control. Subjects achieved an average improvement of 1.5 lines at intermediate distances and roughly 1.6 lines at near, while preserving distance vision. This translates into improved functional capabilities for reading and mid-distance focus, and also benefits patients who enjoy active lifestyles.

“This advancement helps the world's aging population by giving back clear vision across all distances. Our breakthrough represents an entirely new, effective category of presbyopic correction that did not exist, opening a new treatment path for doctors and their patients,” said Eddie Catalfamo, Co-founder and CEO of Bruno Vision Care.“We're honored to accept this award from MedTech Breakthrough as we forge ahead into a new era in vision health by building technologies on the foundation of human biology. Future lens designs have the potential to deliver new levels of comfort and visual clarity.”

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program has spent a decade recognizing the companies driving meaningful progress and improving patient care across the global health and medical technology industry. The program spans a wide range of categories – including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices and beyond – honoring the innovations reshaping how care is delivered worldwide.

This year's program drew a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 20 countries, reflecting the growing global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry.

“Bruno Vision Care's Deseyne lens is a one-of-a-kind game changer in presbyopia management. Presbyopia is a condition that affects an estimated 90% of U.S. adults over 45. Extended Depth of Focus has historically been associated with surgically implanted intraocular lenses,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough.“Deseyne brings EDOF into a non-invasive, single-use soft contact lens for the first time. It expands functional vision without the complications of simultaneous image formation used in multifocal designs. It delivers clinically validated improvements at the distances presbyopes rely on. Congratulations to the entire Bruno Vision Care team on winning 'Best New Ophthalmology Technology Solution!'”

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Bruno Vision Care LLC

Bruno Vision Care LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of Cataltheia Group, is a pioneering leader in vision health technology dedicated to transforming the lives and lifestyles of patients. Established in 2019 as a subsidiary of Bruno Farmaceutici, Italy's third-largest pharmaceutical company, the organization builds on a strong legacy of excellence in patient care across diabetes, pain management, and vision health. Our leadership team brings more than 200 years of combined experience and a shared passion for advancing vision science. We are deeply committed to clinical research and innovation, working toward a future free of myopia and the ocular co-morbidities that affect quality of life. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Media Contact Steve Johansson... 213.255.3658