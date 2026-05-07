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Medication Side-Effect Tracker App Analysis Report 2026: $2.79 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F


2026-05-07 10:16:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The medication side-effect tracker app market is poised for growth driven by increasing smartphone use, personalized digital therapeutics, AI integration, and a focus on medication safety. Opportunities lie in enhanced remote monitoring, predictive analytics, and global expansion, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medication Side-Effect Tracker App Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The medication side-effect tracker app market has witnessed rapid growth, projected to expand from $1.44 billion in 2025 to $1.65 billion in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 14.3%. This growth is driven by factors such as increased smartphone adoption in healthcare, rising chronic medication use, enhanced awareness of adverse drug reactions, digital health app proliferation, and heightened patient engagement in self-monitoring.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $2.79 billion by 2030, supported by an escalating demand for personalized digital therapeutics, greater integration with electronic health records, the rise of predictive analytics in medication management, and the expansion of remote patient monitoring adoption. Key trends include AI-driven symptom analysis, wearable and health app integrations, and the evolution of data sharing with healthcare providers.

The widespread adoption of smartphones is significantly influencing the market's expansion. By 2025, it is expected that 95% of the UK population will own smartphones, facilitating access to medication side-effect tracker apps that enhance treatment safety by enabling real-time monitoring of adverse drug reactions. For instance, in February 2023, Uswitch Limited reported this projection, showcasing the importance of smartphones in the market.

Companies within this sector are leveraging advanced digital solutions, such as AI-based medication adherence and management modules, to better safeguard users. For example, Samsung Ltd. introduced a medication side-effect tracking feature in its Samsung Health app in December 2023. This feature allows users to log medications, view potential side effects, and receive individualized health management tips.

Significantly, in January 2024, the acquisition of Vinehealth by Sciensus Ltd. strengthened its digital health offerings, expanding their reach through Vinehealth's oncology-focused tracking app. Such strategic moves enhance patient engagement and open new market opportunities.

Dominated by industry leaders like F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Janssen Healthcare Innovation, and GoodRx Holdings Inc., the market benefits from strong regional performance. North America led in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised to be the fastest-growing region. Tariffs have an indirect effect on market costs, influencing prices related to cloud infrastructure and data security technologies, but also spurring localized innovation in digital health.

The market includes platforms such as iOS, Android, and web-based applications, offering various subscription models. They cater to a diverse user base including patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers. The apps support functionalities like symptom tracking, medication reminders, and seamless data sharing, promoting effective health management.

Report Scope Markets Covered:

  • Platform: iPhone OS; Android; Web-Based
  • Subscription Model: Free; Freemium; Paid
  • Functionality: Symptom Tracking; Medication Reminders; Data Analytics; Reporting and Sharing; Other Functionalities
  • End-User: Patients; Caregivers; Healthcare Providers; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

  • iPhone Operating System: iPhone Apps; iPad Apps; Apple Watch Apps; Apple Health Integration
  • Android: Smartphone Apps; Tablet Apps; Wearable Device Apps; Google Fit Integration
  • Web-Based: Browser-Based Platforms; Cloud-Based Dashboards; Institutional or Enterprise Solutions; Cross-Platform Access

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 250
Forecast Period 2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.65 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.79 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0%
Regions Covered Global

Major Trends

  • Increasing Adoption of Personalized Medication Monitoring Tools
  • Rising Integration of Ai-Driven Symptom Analysis
  • Growing Use of Wearable and Health App Integrations
  • Expansion of Data Sharing With Healthcare Providers
  • Enhanced Focus on Medication Safety and Adherence

Companies Featured

  • Janssen Healthcare Innovation
  • GoodRx Holdings Inc.
  • Sidekick Health
  • WellDoc Inc.
  • CareZone
  • DarioHealth
  • Medisafe Inc.
  • Mango Health Inc.
  • Ampersand Health LLC
  • Montuno Software LLC
  • Round Health
  • MedCoach Inc.
  • Flaredown
  • EveryDose
  • smartpatient GmbH
  • CareClinic
  • Tiga Health
  • Bearable
  • Ada Health GmbH

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Medication Side-Effect Tracker App Market
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