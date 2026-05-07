A Global Cry For Conscience: Mike Ike's 'Nigerian Christians Under Siege' Confronts Humanitarian Crisis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A powerful and uncompromising new nonfiction work, Nigerian Christians Under Siege: Faith. Fire. Courage has been released. Written by Christian advocate and bestselling author Mike Ike, this groundbreaking book delivers a bold, unfiltered account of sustained faith-based violence in Nigeria and calls upon governments, global institutions, the media, and the Church to respond with truth, courage, and decisive action.

Across Nigeria's northern regions and the volatile Middle Belt, a devastating reality continues to unfold. Churches are reduced to ashes, and pastors are abducted, tortured, or executed. Entire communities are uprooted overnight, forcing families into displacement and trauma. This is not isolated violence or random unrest; it is targeted, persistent, and systemic persecution.

Blending investigative reporting, verified data, and eyewitness testimony, Nigerian Christians Under Siege exposes both the scale of the crisis and the cost of global silence. It challenges the language that has long obscured the truth, reframing terms such as“communal clashes” and“banditry” for what they often are: organized violence with profound spiritual, political, and humanitarian consequences.

“This is not a regional issue or a passing tragedy,” said Ike.“It is a moral earthquake. Silence is not neutrality; it is complicity”.

A Global Call to Conscience

This work serves as a moment that demands more than awareness; it demands accountability and action. The suffering in Nigeria has been documented and witnessed. The question is no longer whether the world knows; the question is whether the world will respond. History will not measure us by our statements, but by our decisions.

Beyond documenting atrocities, the book reveals extraordinary courage in the face of unimaginable suffering. It tells the stories of mothers who forgive, pastors who continue to preach without buildings, and young people who rebuild churches from the ashes. These are testimonies of unbreakable faith and resilience forged in fire.

The Path to Redemption

Nigerian Christians Under Siege is a direct call to leadership, urging the Nigerian government to implement measurable reforms and strengthen security accountability. The book presents a 21-Point National Action Plan, a clear, actionable roadmap for reform across government, faith institutions, and civic society.

This work also pays tribute to the "100 Guardians of Faith and Humanity," individuals and organizations acknowledged for their extraordinary courage. Leading organizations such as Open Doors and Aid to the Church in Need stand alongside journalists and humanitarian workers who risk everything to ensure this crisis is not forgotten.

About the Author

Mike Ike is a Christian advocate, global author, and strategic leader. A bestselling author of several influential books in finance and technology, he brings decades of leadership experience across Fortune 500 companies, including IBM, FedEx, and AT&T, and government institutions to confront injustice. He holds an MBA from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a Bachelor of Science from Bethune-Cookman University.

Availability

Nigerian Christians Under Siege is available worldwide in print and digital formats through major booksellers, including Amazon, Apple Books, Xlibris, and Barnes & Noble.

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