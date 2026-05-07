Nishant Kumar Vows To Follow His Father Nitish Kumar's Principles

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 7 (IANS) A new chapter in the political landscape of Bihar unfolded on Thursday as Nishant Kumar formally entered active politics by taking oath as a minister during a grand ceremony held at Gandhi Maidan.

The event marked a significant moment not only for the ruling alliance but also for the future trajectory of the JD(U), as the next generation of leadership stepped into the spotlight.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Nishant Kumar reached his party office in Patna and addressed the media.

He emphasised that his political journey would be rooted firmly in the ideals and principles of his father, Nitish Kumar.

He stated that he would work under the leadership of Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and devote himself fully to the development of the state.

“I will work in accordance with my father's principles and under the leadership of the current Chief Minister, Samrat Chaudhary,” Nishant Kumar said after taking the oath.

He further asserted that the guidance of Nitish Kumar would remain central to his public life and decision-making.

Expressing gratitude to the party leadership for placing faith in him, Nishant pledged to discharge every responsibility entrusted to him with sincerity and dedication.

He also assured party workers and supporters that he would strive to meet the expectations of the people and contribute meaningfully to governance.

On the issue of development, Nishant Kumar reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining the momentum of progress in Bihar.

He stated that his priority would be to carry forward the development-oriented initiatives launched during Nitish Kumar's tenure.

Stressing the vision of development with justice, he said the administration would continue efforts to ensure that every section of society benefits equally from growth and welfare schemes.

One of the most emotional moments of the ceremony came just before the oath-taking, when Nishant Kumar touched the feet of his father, Nitish Kumar, seeking his blessings in front of thousands gathered at Gandhi Maidan.

The gesture drew widespread attention and symbolised the passing of a political legacy from one generation to another.

Several senior leaders of the NDA alliance were present on the occasion, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary.