Delhi: Six Census Awareness Vans Flagged Off For Boosting Participation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) The Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India (RG & CCI) on Thursday flagged off six awareness vans as part of the Census 2027 public outreach campaign in Delhi for the ongoing first phase of Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO), an official said.

The Census awareness vans, flagged off from Janganana Bhawan in Delhi, will travel across Delhi NCT carrying messages on Census participation, Self-Enumeration (SE) facility, key features of Census 2027 and the importance of public cooperation with enumerators during field visits, said the official in a statement.

The campaign aims to ensure wider dissemination of information, enhance public awareness and facilitate smooth conduct of Census operations in the National Capital Territory.

The Houselisting and Housing Census operations (HLO) are currently underway in Delhi NCT. In the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Cantonment Board areas, after the completion of the HLO Self Enumeration (SE) on April 15, the house-to-house visit by the Census enumerators commenced from April 16 and will conclude by May 15.

The Self-Enumeration (SE) is currently underway in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) areas of Delhi NCT.

The residents may undertake Self-Enumeration (SE) through the official Census portal () during the notified period from May 1 to May 15. This will be followed by house-to-house Houselisting Operations by enumerators from May 16 to June 14.

Residents who have completed Self-Enumeration (SE) should keep their generated Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID) safe and share the same with the Enumerator during the field visit to complete the HLO process.

The Self-Enumeration (SE) facility, introduced in Census 2027, has received an encouraging response from the public. About 92 lakh households have completed Self-Enumeration (SE) across 23 States and Union Territories through the official portal so far.

The HLO Phase of Census 2027 involves the collection of information through a structured questionnaire comprising 33 notified questions relating to household details, housing conditions, amenities available and assets possessed by the households. The data collected provides an essential basis for planning, policy formulation and effective delivery of public services by the Government.

The HLO Self Enumeration is currently also underway for Telangana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi (MCD), Maharashtra, Meghalaya and Jharkhand.

The house-to-house visit by the enumerators is currently underway in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Delhi (NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board areas), Goa, Haryana, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha, Sikkim and Uttarakhand as per the notified schedule, said the statement.