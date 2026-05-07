Mbappe's Future Under Spotlight As Real Madrid Prepare For Crucial Clasico

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, May 7 (IANS) French star footballer Kylian Mbappe has become the centre of attention ahead of Real Madrid's crucial Clasico clash against FC Barcelona on Sunday, with questions surrounding both his fitness and long-term future at the club.

Barcelona can secure the La Liga title with a draw at home, while Real Madrid are fighting to delay their rivals' celebrations in what has been a disappointing season for the Spanish giants. Mbappe missed last weekend's 2-0 win over Espanyol due to a muscle injury and was limited to light gym work on Wednesday, leaving doubts over his availability for the match.

Embappe's performances in front of goal have remained impressive, with 41 goals in 41 games this season and 85 goals in 100 appearances for Real Madrid. However, attention has increasingly shifted toward concerns over his attitude and relationship with the squad, as reported by Xinhua.

The latest criticism emerged after Mbappe travelled to Sardinia with his partner while recovering from injury. Reports also claimed that his private jet landed in Madrid only minutes before kickoff against Espanyol, leading to questions in sections of the Spanish media about his commitment to the team.

Earlier this year, Mbappe also made headlines after reportedly travelling to France for a second medical opinion on a knee injury. Reports suggesting that Real Madrid's medical staff initially scanned the wrong knee were later denied by the player.

The scrutiny comes during a difficult period for Real Madrid. The club's only trophy during Mbappe's two seasons has been the 2024 UEFA Super Cup victory over Atalanta. Since then, Barcelona have dominated domestic competitions, winning La Liga and defeating Madrid in the Copa del Rey final, while Arsenal and Bayern Munich knocked Madrid out of the Champions League in successive seasons.

Real Madrid are also expected to undergo major changes this summer, with concerns over several senior players, including Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, and Antonio Rudiger. Questions have also been raised over whether Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius can function together effectively in attack.