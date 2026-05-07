EU Not To Evacuate Diplomats From Kyiv Amid Kremlin Threats

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, European Commission Spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said this during a briefing in Brussels.

“Let me reiterate our position on the matter. Russia's public threats to attack Kyiv are part of its reckless, escalatory tactics. Russia once again outrageously tries to put blame on Ukraine for its own war of aggression,” the spokesperson said.

He stressed that the EU would not change its“posture or presence in Kyiv.”

“Russian strikes are, and is unfortunately, a daily reality in Kyiv and elsewhere in Ukraine. Let's also be clear that over the past years, Russian has already caused damage to several diplomatic missions in Kyiv, including the EU delegation, with its reckless attacks. Russia attacks Kyiv and other cities all over Ukraine, and this is on a daily basis, killing innocent citizens and targeting infrustructure,” El Anouni stated.

The spokesperson recalled that Russia has never demonstrated serious intentions to end the war and instead continues escalation and killings.

This is happening“in spite of Ukraine's longstanding attempts to call for a ceasefire and for peace, including President Zelensky's recent proposal.”

Zelensky: Russia ignoresproposal, Ukraine will respond in kind

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that as of 10:00 yesterday, Russian forces had committed 1,820 ceasefire violations, including shelling, assault attempts, airstrikes, and drone attacks.

He added that Ukraine would respond in kind, taking into account persistent Russian appeals through the media and social networks requesting“silence” during the Moscow parade.

On May 9, mobile internet services in Moscow will be fully restricted, including the use of“whitelists” and SMS messaging.

Officials in several Russian regions have also announced the cancellation of parades marking victory in the so-called Great Patriotic War.

Russia has urged foreign states to evacuate their diplomats from Kyiv in advance“in case of attempts by Ukraine to disrupt” the May 9 celebrations in Moscow.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine