Greenpal Data Shows What Homeowners Are Paying For Spring Cleanup

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 7, 2026 6:17 am - GreenPal says a true spring cleanup often costs 4 to 5 times more than a first mow, with mulch pushing the total much higher before summer.

A true spring cleanup usually costs much more than a first mow.

According to GreenPal, a real spring cleanup often runs 4 to 5 times the cost of that first mowing visit.

Using a roughly $45 first-mow benchmark, a true spring cleanup often lands around $180 to $225.

If mulch is part of the job, the total can jump to roughly $450 to $675.

That is where many homeowners get surprised.

A first mow is usually a basic service.

A true spring cleanup is often a much bigger job.

It can include leaf removal, bed cleanup, trimming, hauling, debris pickup, and getting the yard ready before summer.

That is why a spring cleanup quote should not be compared to a basic mowing quote as if they were the same job.

Where a homeowner lives still matters.

GreenPal's full spring cleanup pricing report shows that lower-cost cities in this report work out to roughly $112 to $170 for a true spring cleanup.

That includes Eugene, Bismarck, Aurora, Lexington-Fayette, and Spokane.

At the higher end, the more expensive cities in this report work out to roughly $255 to $375 for a true spring cleanup.

That includes Waco, Chula Vista, Dothan, Las Vegas, and Tacoma.

That leaves a practical gap of about $188 to $235 between the lowest and highest average market for the same kind of cleanup work.

What Homeowners Should Know

Spring cleanup is one of the easiest lawn care services to underestimate.

A homeowner may think they are paying for a quick cleanup.

But once hauling, trimming, bed work, and debris removal are part of the job, the price moves fast.

If mulch is included, the number can climb much higher because the quote now includes both labor and material.

That is why homeowners should look at the scope of the work, not just the dollar amount.

A lower quote may only cover light cleanup.

A higher quote may include hauling, trimming, bed reset work, and fresh mulch.

Spring cleanup is where a lot of homeowners misread the job. A first mow is one thing. A real cleanup is usually much more work. Once you get into hauling, trimming, bed cleanup, and mulch, the price can move fast. Homeowners need to compare what is included before they decide whether a quote is high or low.

-Bryan Clayton

GreenPal said spring cleanup gets underestimated because it sounds simple on paper, but many of these jobs end up being several services rolled into one.

Key Facts

. A true spring cleanup usually runs 4 to 5 times the cost of a first mow

. Using a roughly $45 first-mow benchmark, a true spring cleanup often lands around $180 to $225

. If mulch is included, the price can climb to roughly $450 to $675

. A spring cleanup often includes leaf removal, bed cleanup, trimming, hauling, and debris pickup

. Lower-cost markets in this report work out to roughly $112 to $170 for a true cleanup

. Higher-cost markets in this report work out to roughly $255 to $375 for a true cleanup

. The gap between the lowest and highest average market works out to about $188 to $235

About GreenPal

GreenPal is an online marketplace that connects homeowners with local lawn care professionals. The platform allows users to compare prices, read reviews, and schedule service, helping homeowners find reliable lawn care at competitive rates.