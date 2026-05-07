DRVN Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit With The Schall Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (“Driven Brands” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: DRVN ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 9, 2023 and February 24, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 8, 2026.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at ....

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Driven Brands committed errors in the recording of leases impacting its right of use assets and right of use liabilities recorded on its balance sheet as of December 28, 2024, and September 27, 2025. The Company's errors causes overstatements of revenue and cash and understatements of selling, general, and administrative expenses for fiscal year 2023 and 2024. The Company's supply and other expenses were improperly presented in fiscal years 2023 and 2024. The Company suffered from other errors including its income tax provision. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Driven Brands, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,



Office: 310-301-3335

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SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm