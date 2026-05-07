Pharmacy Automation Market Analysis Report 2026: $13.25 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacy Automation Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The pharmacy automation market is experiencing a significant growth trajectory, with estimates indicating a rise from $8.17 billion in 2025 to $9.12 billion in 2026, at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. Key factors contributing to this growth include the rise in prescription volumes, concerns over medication errors, expansion of hospital pharmacy infrastructure, and increasing demand for workflow efficiency.

Looking ahead, the market is poised to expand to $13.25 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.8%. This growth is driven by the escalating demand for end-to-end pharmacy automation, substantial investments in smart hospital infrastructure, and a shift towards decentralized dispensing models. Notable trends include the adoption of robotic dispensing solutions, integration of inventory tracking platforms, and high-speed packaging and labeling machines.

Increasing disease rates are anticipated to further propel the market. As per the World Health Organization, over 35 million new cancer cases could arise by 2050, a 77% jump since 2022. Pharmacy automation streamlines medication dispensing, enhances accuracy, and boosts efficiency-vital tools in managing growing disease burdens.

In the competitive landscape, major players are enhancing their offerings with next-generation automated drug dispensing systems. For instance, JVM Co. Ltd. launched MENITH, featuring a robotic arm for automated canister exchanges, capable of dispensing up to 120 pouches per minute. Similarly, Omnicell Inc. has partnered with Gollmann Kommissioniersysteme GmbH to integrate cutting-edge robotic storage and dispensing technologies, aiming to improve the efficiency and integration of pharmacy automation solutions.

Leading industry companies include McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Cerner Corporation, and Swisslog Holding AG, among others. Geographically, North America was the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to grow the fastest. The report covers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and countries including Australia, China, Germany, Japan, and the USA.

However, the market faces challenges from tariffs affecting the cost of imported components needed for automation systems. While these tariffs extend procurement timelines and increase costs, they also promote local manufacturing and enhance supply chain resilience.

Pharmacy automation involves the use of advanced technologies for medication distribution and inventory management, offering benefits such as improved accuracy, security, and space optimization. The market encompasses products like dispensing systems, pill sorting machines, and inventory management solutions, providing critical services in various settings, such as inpatient and outpatient pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and mail-order pharmacies.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



Product: Dispensing Systems, Pill Sorting Machines, Labelling Machines, Packaging Machines, Inventory Management, Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems.

Application: Drug Dispensing, Storage, Inventory Management.

End User: Inpatient, Outpatient, Retail Pharmacies, Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations. Key Companies Mentioned: Mckesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen, Baxter International, Cerner Corporation, and others.

Key Attributes:

