Austin Filiere, CFA Joins Laffer Tengler Investments As Portfolio Manager

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laffer Tengler Investments, Inc., a boutique investment management firm serving high-net-worth individuals, institutional clients, and platform advisors, is pleased to announce the addition of Austin Filiere as Portfolio Manager and a member of the Dividend Growth Strategy team.

Filiere joins the firm from T. Rowe Price, a leading asset manager based in Baltimore, MD, where he spent five years working across private and technology investment teams.

“Our Dividend Growth Strategy represents an important and differentiated offering for our clients, and we are pleased to welcome Austin's experience and market expertise,” said Nancy Tengler, CEO and CIO of Laffer Tengler Investments.“His addition further enhances our equity research capabilities and supports the continued expansion of our investment offerings.”

“Laffer Tengler's investment philosophy, client focus, and disciplined approach were highly compelling,” said Filiere.“I am excited to join the team and contribute to the Dividend Growth Strategy and broader investment process across the firm.”

Filiere's experience includes conducting in-depth equity research across the technology sector, as well as evaluating private investment opportunities across industries. In addition to his time at T. Rowe Price, he worked at Capital Insight, a middle-market investment bank based in San Diego, CA. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is a CFA charterholder.

About Laffer Tengler Investments, Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with national distribution and an office in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an asset management firm providing investment solutions to Institutional, Platform and high-net worth clients. The company is an investment advisor registered with the SEC, and it offers advisory services. Laffer Tengler Investments, Inc. is an affiliate of ButcherJoseph. Nancy Tengler, CEO and CIO, has been managing large cap value strategies for over 35 years. The investment team has an average of 20 years of experience in the investment management business.

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