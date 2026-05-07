Getdandy Launches Autonomous AI Workforce For Local Businesses, Delivering 24/7 Customer Engagement With No Setup Required

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New system brings enterprise-level omnichannel communication, marketing, and reputation management to small businesses, fully automated from day one







GetDandy Logo

IRVINE, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GetDandy today announced the launch of its autonomous AI workforce, a system designed to handle every customer interaction for local businesses across phone, SMS, Google Business Profile, web chat, email, and social media without requiring setup, training, or ongoing management.

The platform introduces a fully“done-for-you” model, where AI agents are automatically trained for each business using its website, customer data, and operational details.

“What makes this different from a typical chatbot is that the AI isn't generic,” said GetDandy's Head of Product.“It's trained on each business, how they speak to customers, what they offer, how they operate, so it responds like someone who actually works there, not a script.”

“Most businesses don't have the time to manage every message, review, or customer inquiry across multiple platforms,” said GetDandy's Founder.“The idea behind GetDandy is simple: software should do that work for you, so business owners can focus on running their business.”

According to McKinsey's State of AI repor, AI adoption continues to accelerate globally, with nearly 65% of organizations now regularly using generative AI.

The AI workforce operates across six key channels: phone calls, text messages, Google Business Profile, website chat, email, and social media messages. The goal is to ensure no customer inquiry goes unanswered.

GetDandy structures its system around three core areas: communications, marketing, and reputation. Communications are handled in real time across all channels. Marketing focuses on local SEO and AI-driven search visibility. Reputation management includes generating reviews, responding to feedback, and identifying policy-violating or unfair reviews, more than 150,000 of which have been addressed to date.

The company currently supports more than 10,000 local businesses across the United States and works with enterprise organizations including Banfield Pet Hospital, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and more.

According to GetDandy, insights from enterprise clients have informed how its AI agents are designed for smaller operators, giving local businesses access to the same responsiveness typically associated with national brands.

The platform also integrates with widely used CRM systems such as ServiceTitan, Housecall Pro, Jobber, Square,, and GoHighLevel, allowing business owners to view customer activity in real time.

A GetDandy customer described the experience as immediate and hands-off.“I didn't have to set anything up. It was already live and just worked from day one,” the customer said.“Within the first week, it had already handled calls and booked three jobs I probably would have missed.”

For more information about GetDandy, visit:



GetDandy Website:

Primary company website with product and company information.



Product Overview: /ai-agent-for-you

Overview of the AI workforce, channels, and core system.



Dandy Dollars Explainer Page: /dandy-dollars

Explanation of GetDandy's revenue metric.



Company Overview Deck:

Visual overview of mission, platform, clients, and results.

Press Kit: /press

Downloadable Logos, headshots, and product assets.



About GetDandy

GetDandy is a fully automated growth platform that provides businesses with an autonomous AI workforce designed to manage customer communications, marketing visibility, and online reputation. The platform supports more than 10,000 businesses across phone, SMS, email, web chat, Google Business Profile, and social media. (LinkedIn )

Media Contact:

GetDandy

Adam Davis

(949) 239-0778

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at