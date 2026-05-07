Castlight Health Named“Best Healthcare Navigation Solution” In 10Th Annual Medtech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Castlight's personalized digital platform and human Care Guides unify fragmented benefits and drive measurable engagement, outcomes, and savings for Fortune 500 employers

LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that Castlight Health, the leading health navigation platform, has been selected as winner of the“Best Healthcare Navigation Solution” award in the 10th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Castlight Health is a comprehensive healthcare navigation company that serves as a“front door” to an employer's benefits ecosystem – unifying programs, providers and resources into a single, intuitive experience. Castlight's platform uses advanced personalization to identify individual needs and guide members to the right care based on condition, preferences, cost sensitivity and convenience.

The breakthrough platform integrates incentives for members to earn rewards, such as completing an annual wellness visit, health risk assessments, biometric screenings and activities like logging sleep and healthy habits. Castlight curates the next best step in each person's health journey and prioritizes preventive and primary care to address issues early.

Additionally, Castlight's Care Guides are a team of benefits experts, patient advocates and registered nurses who support members with provider selection, chronic condition management, billing disputes, and coverage questions. The team combines technology with empathetic, expert guidance to deliver coordinated, actionable navigation.

"Our goal is to simplify healthcare navigation through a personalized digital platform and human clinical advocacy that cuts through complexity and drives measurable engagement, outcomes, and savings. "Our members are 62% more likely to complete an annual wellness visit and 67% more likely to do their cancer screenings," said Jonathan Porter, CEO of Castlight.“Employers invest heavily in benefits, but utilization often falls short because employees cannot find what they need or do not know where to start. Castlight closes that gap, turning benefits into outcomes and helping employers build healthier, more engaged workforces."

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program has spent a decade recognizing the companies driving meaningful progress and improving patient care across the global health and medical technology industry. The program spans a wide range of categories – including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices and beyond – honoring the innovations reshaping how care is delivered worldwide.

This year's program drew a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 20 countries, reflecting the growing global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry.

“Castlight is redefining patient engagement. With today's healthcare so fragmented and difficult to navigate, employees face disconnected benefits, confusing provider networks, and unclear costs, with their employers struggling to ensure benefits are used effectively, impacting both health outcomes and spend,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough.“Rather than overwhelming members with choices, Castlight replaces fragmentation with clarity and personalization with action, making healthcare simpler, more effective and more human. Their approach moves beyond generic directories and siloed point solutions and makes Castlight the clear choice for the 'Best Healthcare Navigation Solution' award this year.”

Castlight serves more than six million members through Fortune 500 employers and leading health plans.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health simplifies healthcare navigation by providing a comprehensive and highly tailored digital platform and clinical services. Leveraging advanced personalization capabilities, Castlight identifies individual needs to deliver customized health and wellbeing experiences, guiding individuals through their unique health journeys and helping them engage with the right programs and care at the right time. Founded in 2008, Castlight enables large employers and health plans to drive better outcomes, improve engagement and maximize the value of healthcare benefits. Castlight operates as a business unit of Mosaic Health. Mosaic Health is a national care delivery platform expanding access to comprehensive primary care across Commercial, Individual Exchange, Medicare, and Medicaid health plans. For more information, visit.

CONTACT: Media Contact Steve Johansson... 213.255.3658