Epredia E1000 Dxtm Digital Pathology Solution Named“Best New Diagnostic Technology Solution” In 2026 Medtech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Landmark 10th Annual Awards Program Recognizes the Most Innovative Digital Health and Medical Technology Solutions Worldwide

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and KALAMAZOO, Mich., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that Epredia, a global leader in precision cancer diagnostics solutions and a subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE: 6523), has been selected as winner of the“Best New Diagnostic Technology Solution” award in the 10th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. The 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of the Epredia E1000 DxTM Digital Pathology Solution (E1000 Dx).

The E1000 DxTM consists of a high-speed, automated, whole-slide imaging digital scanner with medical grade viewer and advanced image management software that creates high-resolution digital images of up to 1,500 tissue samples daily for pathologists to review. The system's speed, efficiency, and image quality are designed to help laboratories maximize their throughput and streamline cancer diagnostics.

The E1000 Dx features algorithm-based sample detection, which pinpoints the location of the tissue sample on the microscope slide and allows for quicker scanning, while dual slide processing increases workflow efficiency by processing two slides at once. This technology helps to reduce turnaround times and optimize pathologist productivity. Additionally, the E1000 Dx's automated quality control capability automatically triggers an advanced focal map rescan if needed to ensure high image quality. The automated focus quality algorithm rescans slides with advanced settings if out-of-focus areas are detected. Technicians can also remotely monitor scanner throughput data and workload statistics, and email alerts are sent throughout the scanning process for run completion and any errors.

“Digital pathology represents the future of cancer diagnostics. The E1000 Dx marks a major milestone in bringing clinical digital pathology to routine diagnostics,” said Steven Lynum, President and CEO of Epredia.“We are thankful to MedTech Breakthrough for this award, and we remain committed to advancing precision cancer diagnostics and delivering technologies that streamline laboratory workflows so patients can receive the care they need.”

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program has spent a decade recognizing the companies driving meaningful progress and improving patient care across the global health and medical technology industry. The program spans a wide range of categories – including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices and beyond – honoring the innovations reshaping how care is delivered worldwide.

This year's program drew a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 20 countries, reflecting the growing global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry.“What sets the E1000 Dx apart are its sample detection and quality control procedures. In cancer diagnostics, speed and accuracy are essential to ensure patients receive the right diagnosis and timely care. However, most labs adopting digital pathology have traditionally had to piece together different hardware and software, leading to poor interoperability,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough.“By combining high throughput, exceptional image quality, automated quality assurance, and seamless interoperability for the modern clinical workflow, the E1000 Dx stands out as a platform for the future of digital pathology.”

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Epredia

Epredia is a global leader in the anatomical pathology field, providing comprehensive solutions for precision cancer diagnostics and tissue diagnostics. Powered by key brands, including Erie Scientific, Menzel-Gläser, Microm, Shandon, and Richard-Allan Scientific, Epredia's portfolio includes microscope slides, instruments and consumables. Epredia was established following the acquisition of Thermo Fisher Scientific's Anatomical Pathology business by PHC Holdings (TSE 6523) in 2019. Epredia has manufacturing sites in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and China with a total of around 1,200 employees. Epredia is committed to achieving its mission to improve lives by enhancing cancer diagnostics for patients around the world. For further information on Epredia and its products, please visit .

About PHC Holdings Corporation (PHC Group)

PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523) is a global collection of healthcare companies with a mission of contributing to the health of society through healthcare solutions that have a positive impact and improve the lives of people. Its subsidiaries (referred to collectively as PHC Group) include PHC Corporation, Epredia, Ascensia Diabetes Care, LSI Medience Corporation, Wemex Corporation and Mediford Corporation. Together, these companies develop, manufacture, sell and service solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, life sciences and diagnostics. PHC Group's consolidated net sales in FY2024 were JPY 361.6 billion with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries and regions.

CONTACT: Media Contact Steve Johansson... 213.255.3658