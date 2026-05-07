Associa Houston Community Management Services Hosts Board Member Education Event Focused On Learning And Connection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Houston Community Management Services (HCMS), a leading community management company serving the Houston area, recently hosted its Board Member Education Event on Saturday, April 11, bringing together community association board members, industry experts and partners for a full day of education, collaboration and networking.

Held at the Kemah Boardwalk, the event provided valuable insights into key topics impacting today's communities, including insurance coverage, tax and audit processes, irrigation and maintenance, covenant enforcement, and disaster restoration. Attendees also participated in an interactive“Ask-the-Expert" panel and engaged with professionals throughout the day.

“This event reflects our commitment to education and partnership,” said Becky Full, branch president of HCMS.“It was inspiring to see so many dedicated board members come together to learn, ask thoughtful questions and build meaningful connections that will positively impact their communities for years to come.”

The event showcased a distinguished lineup of industry professionals, including Michael Ruiz of Galveston Insurance Agency, Teresa Cox of Cox CPA Services, Yusef Mohamed of SunGrow LLC, Noelle Hicks of RMWBH Law, and Garrett Meschke of Blackmon Mooring/BMS CAT. Each presentation delivered practical guidance designed to help board members make informed decisions and strengthen their communities.

“Strong communities start with informed leadership,” said Greg Williams, regional vice president of HCMS.“Events like this empower our board members with the knowledge and confidence to make thoughtful decisions that benefit residents today and in the future."

Throughout the day, participants had the opportunity to connect with peers, share best practices and expand their knowledge in a welcoming and collaborative environment. The event reinforced HCMS' mission to support community leaders with trusted expertise and resources.

Houston Community Management Services extends its sincere thanks to the speakers, sponsors and attendees who contributed to the success of the Board Member Education Event. The organization looks forward to continuing to provide valuable educational opportunities for community association leaders across the Houston area.

###

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 19,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact:

Meagan Byrne, ...

CONTACT: Martin Long Associa 9143742662...