Gifts From Mom Get More Personal as Cate & Chloe Launches Its Mother's Day Sale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Phoenix, Arizona, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With nearly two-thirds of Mother's Day shoppers planning to spend $50 or less on a gift this year, according to a March 2026 survey from Tiff's Treats, Cate & Chloe is offering its Melody 18k White Gold Plated Mom Heart Necklace at a promotional price of $14.99 at Walmart stores and on Walmart through May 10.

Melody 18k White Gold Plated Mom Heart Necklace

The Melody necklace is a heart-shaped pendant with openwork design 'MOM' at its center. The necklace is set with simulated diamond crystal, and crafted in an 18k white gold plated setting. It is hypoallergenic, lead-free, and arrives in gift-ready packaging. The piece is designed for daily wear, not just the occasion.

"Mother's Day is the one occasion where shoppers genuinely want to get it right. The Melody necklace is a piece moms actually wear every day, and making it available at this price point at Walmart is our way of making that easier for as many people as possible."

- Robert Boniface, Co-Founder, Cate & Chloe

The same survey found that nearly 88 percent of shoppers say including a personal note with a gift is what makes it meaningful, suggesting that connection, not cost, is what most people are actually shopping for. The Melody necklace ships in gift-ready packaging with room for a personal note, and at $14.99, it lands well within the budget most shoppers have already set.

That desire for something personal is reshaping how shoppers approach the holiday more broadly. A 2026 survey by JLL found that personalized experiences are the top driver for Mother's Day purchases this year, with consumers moving away from generic gift cards in favor of items that show specific thought, a trend that has pushed custom-made and engraved jewelry to the front of many gift lists.

The $14.99 promotional price on the Melody 18k White Gold Plated Mom Heart Necklace is available now online at Walmart through May 10. Shoppers are encouraged to order early to allow time for delivery.

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Cate & Chloe LLC

3725 E Roeser Rd Suite 20

Phoenix, AZ 85040