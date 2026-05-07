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Conectys Launches Malaysia Hub To Expand Global CX And Digital Delivery
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Conectys, a global Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO) provider, announced the launch of its new multilingual delivery hub in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia-marking a strategic expansion of its existing Asia-Pacific footprint. The new site strengthens Conectys' ability to deliver Customer Experience (CX) and Trust & Safety services across key regional languages, supporting existing and new clients with growing demand in high –potential markets.
“For Conectys, expanding into Malaysia is not about following an outsourcing trend. It's about strengthening how we support our clients and how we grow our people as part of our global delivery network,” shares Arnold Cobbaert, Conectys CEO.
From its Malaysia hub, Conectys will support international clients with a full suite of services including omnichannel customer experience operations, technical support, content moderation, data services, back‐office processing, employer of record (EOR) services, and Facility-as-a-Service capabilities. This is achieved through Conectys' defined Four‐Talent Operating Model, which brings together CX professionals, native AI, a global Gig network, and Employer of Record (EOR) solutions-all powered by deep client partnerships, human empathy, and responsible automation. Each solution is tailored to align with clients' audience profiles and language strategies, combining deep local knowledge with global delivery standards. Core language capabilities include English, Malay, Mandarin, Cantonese, and Tamil.
The Kuala Lumpur location further reinforces Conectys' presence in the APAC region, complementing its established operations in the Philippines and Taiwan, where the company has long delivered CX and Trust & Safety services at scale.
“Malaysia is an important next step in our APAC strategy. We have already started searching for talented people interested in building their careers with Conectys. In particular, we are looking for specialists including team managers and customer support representatives with Mandarin expertise for leading fintech and digital platforms, along with other CX and content roles that will help our clients grow across Asia Pacific and beyond. We were deliberate in choosing a location where talent is curious, digitally fluent, and ready to grow alongside the business, not just fill roles,” adds Arnold Cobbaert.
Why Malaysia
Malaysia is one of Southeast Asia's established, cost-effective, and stable outsourcing destinations, with a strong track record in CX, IT, and digital operations for global brands. It is particularly attractive for companies seeking multilingual services in Asian languages, enabling regional and follow‐the‐sun coverage from a single hub.
Employers in Malaysia benefit from a large, educated workforce with high digital fluency and strong cultural alignment with Western markets, both of which are essential for complex services such as customer experience and content review.
In addition, the country offers modern, reliable digital infrastructure, including high‐speed broadband, an ongoing 5G rollout, and established tech hubs such as Kuala Lumpur and Cyberjaya, built for always‐on, omnichannel services. At the same time, labor and operating costs remain significantly lower than in Western markets, enabling businesses to scale operations without compromising quality.
Government support is another structural advantage: targeted incentives under Malaysia Digital and related programs make it straightforward to set up and expand outsourcing operations while meeting compliance and data security requirements.
Together, these factors position Malaysia as a practical choice for outsourcing. It is suitable for both nearshore and offshore strategies, where skilled talent, robust infrastructure, and a competitive cost base are critical.
“Malaysia is one of Southeast Asia's most multilingual and resilient outsourcing destinations, offering a mix of tech capability, talent availability, and operational stability,” adds Arnold Cobbaert.“But what excites us most is the people. Their curiosity, commitment, and openness to new ideas make Malaysia a place where long‐term partnerships can develop and grow.”
In Malaysia, Conectys is not just opening a new site but investing in a hub where clients can grow confidently and where people can build meaningful, future‐ready careers, as part of one global team.
Inside Conectys' Kuala Lumpur Hub
Conectys' Malaysia center is based in a modern, secure office built for efficient, digital‐first work, where teams can collaborate, concentrate, and support clients in real time. Its location in Greater Kuala Lumpur is a clear advantage: the city combines scale, multilingual and tech‐savvy talent, and solid infrastructure, making it a strong base for complex cross‐border operations.
This destination also leverages the wider Klang Valley technology corridor, including Cyberjaya, a purpose‐built tech hub just outside Kuala Lumpur. The proximity of Malaysia's "Silicon Valley" enables Conectys to access major talent pools, strong university pipelines, and highly reliable power and network infrastructure, creating a resilient environment for advanced CX, content, and data‐driven programs.
“We see Malaysia as a long‐term investment in our global delivery network and are focused on building stable teams and consistent capabilities in the region,” concludes Arnold Cobbaert.“We invite talented people from across Malaysia to join us in Kuala Lumpur and grow their careers as part of our global team.”
About Conectys
Conectys is a global Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO) company specializing in multilingual customer experience, content moderation, and data annotation services. With more than 20 years of experience, it has evolved from a regional outsourcing provider into a BTO partner for multinational brands, working across sectors such as retail, e‐commerce, travel, fintech, gaming, social media, and more.
Today, Conectys delivers solutions in more than 100 languages globally, operating 14 modern delivery hubs and a global gig workforce in over 180 countries. By combining skilled people, AI expertise, and elastic global capacity, Conectys helps clients launch, adapt, and scale complex operations with speed and confidence.
About Arnold Cobbaert
Arnold Cobbaert is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Conectys. He leads the company's global strategy and transformation agenda, focusing on high‐impact partnerships and long‐term client outcomes. Trained as a chemist, he brings a systems‐thinking approach to outsourcing in sectors where speed, security, and regulatory compliance are critical.
Media Contact
Fawzia Safdari
Vice President of Global Marketing at Conectys
Email:...
“For Conectys, expanding into Malaysia is not about following an outsourcing trend. It's about strengthening how we support our clients and how we grow our people as part of our global delivery network,” shares Arnold Cobbaert, Conectys CEO.
From its Malaysia hub, Conectys will support international clients with a full suite of services including omnichannel customer experience operations, technical support, content moderation, data services, back‐office processing, employer of record (EOR) services, and Facility-as-a-Service capabilities. This is achieved through Conectys' defined Four‐Talent Operating Model, which brings together CX professionals, native AI, a global Gig network, and Employer of Record (EOR) solutions-all powered by deep client partnerships, human empathy, and responsible automation. Each solution is tailored to align with clients' audience profiles and language strategies, combining deep local knowledge with global delivery standards. Core language capabilities include English, Malay, Mandarin, Cantonese, and Tamil.
The Kuala Lumpur location further reinforces Conectys' presence in the APAC region, complementing its established operations in the Philippines and Taiwan, where the company has long delivered CX and Trust & Safety services at scale.
“Malaysia is an important next step in our APAC strategy. We have already started searching for talented people interested in building their careers with Conectys. In particular, we are looking for specialists including team managers and customer support representatives with Mandarin expertise for leading fintech and digital platforms, along with other CX and content roles that will help our clients grow across Asia Pacific and beyond. We were deliberate in choosing a location where talent is curious, digitally fluent, and ready to grow alongside the business, not just fill roles,” adds Arnold Cobbaert.
Why Malaysia
Malaysia is one of Southeast Asia's established, cost-effective, and stable outsourcing destinations, with a strong track record in CX, IT, and digital operations for global brands. It is particularly attractive for companies seeking multilingual services in Asian languages, enabling regional and follow‐the‐sun coverage from a single hub.
Employers in Malaysia benefit from a large, educated workforce with high digital fluency and strong cultural alignment with Western markets, both of which are essential for complex services such as customer experience and content review.
In addition, the country offers modern, reliable digital infrastructure, including high‐speed broadband, an ongoing 5G rollout, and established tech hubs such as Kuala Lumpur and Cyberjaya, built for always‐on, omnichannel services. At the same time, labor and operating costs remain significantly lower than in Western markets, enabling businesses to scale operations without compromising quality.
Government support is another structural advantage: targeted incentives under Malaysia Digital and related programs make it straightforward to set up and expand outsourcing operations while meeting compliance and data security requirements.
Together, these factors position Malaysia as a practical choice for outsourcing. It is suitable for both nearshore and offshore strategies, where skilled talent, robust infrastructure, and a competitive cost base are critical.
“Malaysia is one of Southeast Asia's most multilingual and resilient outsourcing destinations, offering a mix of tech capability, talent availability, and operational stability,” adds Arnold Cobbaert.“But what excites us most is the people. Their curiosity, commitment, and openness to new ideas make Malaysia a place where long‐term partnerships can develop and grow.”
In Malaysia, Conectys is not just opening a new site but investing in a hub where clients can grow confidently and where people can build meaningful, future‐ready careers, as part of one global team.
Inside Conectys' Kuala Lumpur Hub
Conectys' Malaysia center is based in a modern, secure office built for efficient, digital‐first work, where teams can collaborate, concentrate, and support clients in real time. Its location in Greater Kuala Lumpur is a clear advantage: the city combines scale, multilingual and tech‐savvy talent, and solid infrastructure, making it a strong base for complex cross‐border operations.
This destination also leverages the wider Klang Valley technology corridor, including Cyberjaya, a purpose‐built tech hub just outside Kuala Lumpur. The proximity of Malaysia's "Silicon Valley" enables Conectys to access major talent pools, strong university pipelines, and highly reliable power and network infrastructure, creating a resilient environment for advanced CX, content, and data‐driven programs.
“We see Malaysia as a long‐term investment in our global delivery network and are focused on building stable teams and consistent capabilities in the region,” concludes Arnold Cobbaert.“We invite talented people from across Malaysia to join us in Kuala Lumpur and grow their careers as part of our global team.”
About Conectys
Conectys is a global Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO) company specializing in multilingual customer experience, content moderation, and data annotation services. With more than 20 years of experience, it has evolved from a regional outsourcing provider into a BTO partner for multinational brands, working across sectors such as retail, e‐commerce, travel, fintech, gaming, social media, and more.
Today, Conectys delivers solutions in more than 100 languages globally, operating 14 modern delivery hubs and a global gig workforce in over 180 countries. By combining skilled people, AI expertise, and elastic global capacity, Conectys helps clients launch, adapt, and scale complex operations with speed and confidence.
About Arnold Cobbaert
Arnold Cobbaert is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Conectys. He leads the company's global strategy and transformation agenda, focusing on high‐impact partnerships and long‐term client outcomes. Trained as a chemist, he brings a systems‐thinking approach to outsourcing in sectors where speed, security, and regulatory compliance are critical.
Media Contact
Fawzia Safdari
Vice President of Global Marketing at Conectys
Email:...
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