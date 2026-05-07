J&K: 10 People Involved In Poppy Cultivation Arrested In Anantnag

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 7 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district said on Thursday that they have arrested 10 people involved in multiple cases registered at different places of illegal opium poppy cultivation.

A police statement said that the Police Station Mattan arrested Ghulam Nabi Mir, a resident of Nanil, in connection with FIR No. 47/2026 under Section 8/18 of the NDPS Act.

Police said the case pertains to the illegal cultivation of opium poppy detected during a joint verification conducted by police along with officials from the Revenue and Agriculture departments in the presence of an Executive Magistrate.

Meanwhile, Police Station Larnoo arrested two accused identified as Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh alias Ama Khuja, a resident of Dessu, involved in FIR No. 24/2026 under Section 8/18 of the NDPS Act and Nisar Ahmad Beigh, a resident of Khrety Larnoo, involved in FIR No. 22/2026 under Section 8/18 of the NDPS Act.

In another operation, Police Station Kokernag arrested seven persons involved in three separate NDPS cases related to illegal poppy cultivation.

The arrested persons were identified as Nazir Ahmad Bhat, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Mohd Amin Bhat, Reyaz Ahmad Bhat, Shakeel Ahmad Wani, Farooq Ahmad Wani and another Nazir Ahmad Bhat, all residents of Sagam and Panzgam areas of Kokernag.

Police said all the accused were formally arrested after completion of legal formalities, and further investigation has been taken up.

Anantnag Police said it remains committed towards eradicating the menace of narcotics cultivation and urged the public to share information related to drug cultivation or trafficking for timely legal action.

During the ongoing 100-day-long Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan, police have been carrying out aggressive operations against drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those engaged in the cultivation of marijuana (Charas) and poppy for opium production.

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha, while launching the 100-day anti-drug campaign, announced that, in addition to legal action, cancellation of Aadhaar card, passport, driving licence and attachment of properties created out of funds generated from drug smuggling would be the additional punitive actions against drug smugglers.