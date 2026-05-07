Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity To Purchase A New Home In Sterling Pointe In Cumming, Georgia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Only one home remains available in this luxurious Forsyth County community

CUMMING, Ga., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced it is down to its final home for sale in Sterling Pointe, a prestigious single-family home community in Cumming, Georgia. The Rosewater Chateau, the last available home in this sought-after community, is now move-in ready. This exclusive residence offers an extraordinary combination of style, elegance, and modern design in a serene setting.





The Rosewater Chateau spans 4,529 square feet of living space and features 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and a 3-car side-entry garage. The home's thoughtful design includes a two-story foyer, formal dining room, and a two-story great room, creating an inviting atmosphere for both entertaining and everyday living. This stunning home is priced at $1,599,000.

"Sterling Pointe is a showcase of the luxury craftsmanship and design excellence that Toll Brothers is known for," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "This is the final opportunity to become part of this exceptional community, and the Rosewater Chateau is the perfect home for those seeking elegance and modern comfort."





The Sterling Pointe Sales Center is located offsite at 2010 Rosewood Dr in Alpharetta and is open by appointment only. For more information, call Toll Brothers at 888-686-5542 or visit.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit.

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Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)